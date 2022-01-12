Travel advisories in effect for Highway 97

Crews also clearing multiple collisions at 108 Mile Ranch

A travel advisory is in effect for Highway 97 due to freezing rain. (DriveBC)

100 Mile RCMP have closed off the Highway 97 south entrance to 108 Mile Ranch this morning, to allow crews to deal with multiple minor collisions at the bottom of the hill by Easzee Drive.

Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen said the entrance will likely be open in about 20 minutes after the four or five vehicles have been removed and the road sanded.

Meanwhile, a travel advisory is also in effect for Highway 97 near 93 Mile, between Yale and Ainsworth Roads due to black ice as well as between 26 Mile Frontage Road and Yale Road for 60.4 km – four km south of Clinton to 13 km south of 100 Mile House due to freezing rain.

DriveBC said travel is not recommended at this time.


