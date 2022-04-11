FILE- The steam clock is seen in a deserted historic Gastown in downtown Vancouver Tuesday, March 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

FILE- The steam clock is seen in a deserted historic Gastown in downtown Vancouver Tuesday, March 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Crews battling large structure fire in Vancouver’s Gastown

Vancouver police asking people to stay away from the area

Emergency crews are battling a large-scale structure fire in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood Monday (April 11) morning.

Posts on social media show smoke billowing out of a building near the intersection of Abbott and Water streets and over the city skyline around 11 a.m.

The Vancouver Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area.

More to come.

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireVancouver

Previous story
Cow Moose Sign founder honoured for efforts to conserve B.C. moose population

Just Posted

The public is asked to keep their eyes open for a brand new medical response truck stolen overnight from the Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department’s Hall 3. (Facebook photo)
UPDATE: Stolen Interlakes medical-response truck found

Blue Sky’s Autism Services staffer Addilyn Ratcliff hands out take-home activity kits to Jaxon Taylor (yellow), Alexa Taylor (middle) and Aspen Nichol during last year’s Autism Awareness Walk. (File photo)
Community event for autism awareness

2009 Total Ice Titans back row from left manager Andrea Moe, assistant coach Phil Vaugeois, assistant Ryan Campbell, Brendan Gooding, Aysen Lucas, London Croy, players Brendan Roberts, Lorne Moe, Luca Vaugeois, Marek Lowndes, head coach Tyrel Lucas, front row from left players Memphis Rosette, Marquis Vaugeois, Quinn Pecor, Kendon MacKinnon, Madden Benvin, Colton Campbell and Chace Aslin. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake’s 2009 Total Ice Titans win HSL tourney in Alberta

A Central Cariboo Search and Rescue truck stolen overnight April 3 from inside the SAR team’s hall in Williams Lake was located and recovered after the Alexis RCMP received a call from the public. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Stolen CCSAR truck recovered, specialized tools still missing