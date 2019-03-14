CRD warns residents to prepare for spring snowmelt

‘It’s important that residents take steps now to be prepared’

With warmer weather fast approaching, the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) is warning residents to be prepared for potential flooding issues.

“It’s important that residents take steps now to be prepared and proactively address any flooding issues on their property,” says Stephanie Masun, EOC Director and CRD Manager of Protective Services. “We are setting up sandbagging stations in key areas, but property owners are responsible to have the tools and equipment they need to protect their properties from potential flooding.”

They’re advising people to asses their property for potential drainage issues and address any issues ahead of time. They also note that having an emergency kit along with a household emergency plan are also key parts of household preparedness for any type of emergency.

“As we enter spring, it’s also really important that people use caution around rivers, streams and culverts and make sure that children are not playing in those areas,” Masun adds.

Currently, sandbags are available at the CRD’s Wildwood and Miocene Volunteer Fire Departments (for residents who are experiencing flooding or want to be prepared), adding that bags and sand will be placed in other communities depending on need.

The CRD also provided the following steps:

1. Assess your property and buildings for potential drainage issues.

Assessing and addressing potential issues now can reap big rewards when the snowmelt begins. Pick up sandbags if you need them and read this resource about how to use sandbags effectively.

2. Have an emergency plan prepared for your household.

Have a plan for your family members and their needs, consider how you will care for or transport pets and livestock and identify how you will get information in an emergency. Planning ahead of time will mean you can respond quickly in an emergency.

3. Have an emergency kit prepared.

Creating a home emergency kit doesn’t need to take long. Follow this basic list and remember to add personal items, such as prescription medications, an extra pair of eyeglasses and copies of important documents like passports, birth certificates and insurance papers. Make sure emergency kits are in easily accessible locations.

4. Sign up for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System.

Rest assured that you will be notified when an emergency affects you. Sign up or make sure your contact information is up-to-date at cariboord.ca.

If you are experiencing flooding issues that affect your home or business, please call the Provincial Emergency Reporting Line at 1-800-663-3456. For other concerns, contact the Cariboo Regional District at 250-392-3351 or 1-800-665-1636.

