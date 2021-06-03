CRD to remove historic dam at 108 Lake

It appears the dam is an unlicensed water control structure put in place by a rancher in the 1950s

The Cariboo Regional District plans to hire engineers to remove a historical “dam” from a culvert at 108 Lake, following high water levels and recent flooding on the lakefront trail.

Al Richmond, area director for Lac La Hache-108 Mile Ranch, told the CRD board Friday it appears the dam is an unlicensed water control structure put in place by a rancher in the 1950s. It was discovered after high lake levels caused flooding on the 108 Greenbelt trail near West Beach.

“The structure prevents water from flowing out,” he said. “In the ministry’s view, it’s a dam. The recommendation is to remove that structure, pull out the culvert and create a spillway to re-establish the creek.”

The CRD will issue a request for proposals for the work, which will include repairing flooded sections of the trail near West Beach. The work is hoped to start this fall.The final cost isn’t yet known, but Richmond said initial estimates suggest it will be about $15,000. The money will come from the 108 Greenbelt Commission, which manages the lands and collects a parcel tax of $10 per property in 108 Mile Ranch. The commission has a 2021 operating surplus of $55,419 as well as $302,000 in capital reserves. (see related story on A4).

The commission has already drained some of the lake and repaired the trail, adding more gravel to make it usable.



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House