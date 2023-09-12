CRD seeks public feedback on new accessibility plan

CRD also looking for new members for its accessibility committee

Residents in the Cariboo Regional District are being asked to provide feedback on a new accessibility plan.

The plan will provide guidance and direction on how the CRD will address barriers in its services and operations.

“Like several other local governments, we are legally required to release a plan and provide a platform for public feedback on it,” noted a CRD news release.

CRD communications manager Gerald Pinchbeck said while the CRD has upgraded its recreational facilities and created low mobility trails in the region, it has never had an accessibility plan.

“This is the first time we have ever taken a long-term planned approach to accessibility issues in the region beyond recreation.”

Pinchbeck said the CRD is looking at its libraries, offices and even how information is shared with residents in this round of planning.

The CRD has posted the plan and a public feedback form on its website at www.cariboord.ca/accessibility.

People can also email the CRD, call or access a feedback form in person, Pinchbeck said.

Over the next three years, the CRD plans to work to remove barriers on a priority basis.

“Targeted actions in our libraries, offices, and communication channels will be taken to remove barriers. Our goal is to do so in a manner which meets our obligations while remaining financially responsible. After three years, the plan will be reviewed to measure progress and ensure that we continue to meet the objectives of the Accessible B.C. Act,” noted the news release.

The CRD is also looking for community members wishing to participate on the CRD accessibility committee.

Anyone interested can express their interest by contacting the CRD accessibility committee.

Commitments to the committee would be for a one-year term and meetings on a monthly basis to review public feedback, assess progress on action items, and continuously identify access barriers in the CRD’s services and facilities.

“Our goal is to ensure that at least half of its members are persons with lived experiences with disabilities or representatives of organizations advocating on their behalf,” the CRD noted in the news release.

