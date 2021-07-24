CRD rescinds portion of evacuation order for Flat Lake to Green Lake North

The Cariboo Regional District has rescinded a portion of its evacuation order for Flat Lake to Green Lake North, replacing it with an alert instead.

The new alert affects 664 parcels, covering 17,686 hectares.

Residents are allowed to return home but are urged to watch for livestock and wildlife on the roads and to remain prepared to leave if a further evacuation order is issued.

“It is also important to note that air quality remains poor as a result of smoke from nearby fire activity,” the CRD notes.

BC Wildfire Service said the Flat Lake fire saw “moderate” fire behaviour Friday, July 23. Some 89 firefighters, 53 pieces of equipment, 23 structural protection personnel, along with and helicopters, continue to work on suppressing the blaze, now mapped at 32,194 hectares.

Residents returning to the area are encouraged to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding Evacuation Alerts and Orders: cariboord.ca/CRDEmergsignup

Further information will be issued as it becomes available. Please visit the CRD Emergency Operations Facebook as well as the CRD website at cariboord.ca/EOC. For more information contact the CRD’s emergency information line at 1-866-759-4977 (8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. daily).

