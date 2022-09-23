A boil water advisory has been lifted for Forest Grove. (File photo)

A boil water advisory has been lifted for Forest Grove. (File photo)

CRD rescinds boil water advisory for Forest Grove

The advisory was put in place after coliform was detected in the water

After testing, the Forest Grove water system is once more safe to drink from.

The Cariboo Regional District rescinded its boil water advisory on Friday, Sept. 23. The advisory had been in place since Sept. 16 after coliform was found in water samples. This incident followed a similar situation in Lac La Hache.

The CRD said Interior Health gave the go-ahead after two consecutive water tests came back clear. Residents are now able to resume normal water use and are thanked for their patience.

To receive updates on water systems directly the CRD the public can subscribe to the CRD news section at cariboord.ca/subscribe.


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/p>

100 Mile House

Previous story
B.C. senior in serious condition finally flown out for treatment
Next story
Okanagan man’s $300 a day meth habit fueled 9 day auto crime spree: Lawyer

Just Posted

Fred Streleoff uses his compound bow during the Bighorn Archery Club’s annual Indoor 3-D Shoot. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Bighorn Indoor 3D Shoot a small but fun affair

A boil water advisory has been lifted for Forest Grove. (File photo)
CRD rescinds boil water advisory for Forest Grove

West Fraser mill. (File photo)
West Fraser remains committed to sustainability

Emergency Livestock Response Committee chair Bob Miller stands by a Livestock Response Unit trailer unveiled in Quesnel. It is one of two trailers that will provide agricultural producers in the Lower Mainland and Kootenays support during emergencies. (Rebecca Dyok photo — Quesnel Observer)
B.C. Livestock Response Unit unveiled in Quesnel