CRD rescinds boil water advisory for Forest Grove

The advisory was put in place after coliform was detected in the water

After testing, the Forest Grove water system is once more safe to drink from.

The Cariboo Regional District rescinded its boil water advisory on Friday, Sept. 23. The advisory had been in place since Sept. 16 after coliform was found in water samples. This incident followed a similar situation in Lac La Hache.

The CRD said Interior Health gave the go-ahead after two consecutive water tests came back clear. Residents are now able to resume normal water use and are thanked for their patience.

To receive updates on water systems directly the CRD the public can subscribe to the CRD news section at cariboord.ca/subscribe.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/p>

100 Mile House