A new Interlakes VFD fire truck. Diana Forster photo.

CRD to replace 14 fire trucks before 2023

Replacements scheduled for Lone Butte, Forest Grove and Kersley VFDs

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) is looking to replace 14 fire trucks before 23, including three through an Alternative Approval Process (AAP) in Lone Butte, Forest Grove and Kersley this spring (April 16 deadline). There was already a referendum in the summer of 2018 for two fire trucks for the Interlakes VFD.

Qualified electors in any of the three fire protection areas don’t have to do anything if they are fine with the CRD purchasing the trucks with 10-year financing. Those who are opposed need to submit the official elector response form by April 16.

“Like many local governments across Canada, the CRD is faced with replacing old and aging infrastructure like water lines, sewers and equipment including fire trucks,” says CRD Vice-Chair John Massier.

“We have a lot of fire trucks timing out over the next five years and we have to replace them to keep our fire departments licensed and operating.”

The AAP is as a result of the CRD changing how it purchases trucks by moving to ten-year debt financing rather than five-year financing, for which they need permission from local residents.

“Major purchases like this can have a significant impact on taxes,” Massier explains. “We are doing our best to keep taxes manageable by moving to a ten-year financing model. We are also saving the taxpayers money by holding an alternative approval process as referendums are quite costly.”

During the Interlakes referendum residents voted 98 per cent in favour.

If 10 per cent of eligible voters submit a signed elector response form, the proposal would go to a full referendum.

Local area directors were positive about the proposed replacements.

Willow MacDonald, Electoral Area L Director, says the new engine is a needed replacement.

“I am a big fan of the Lone Butte Volunteer Fire Department and can’t thank them enough for their countless hours of volunteer service.”

Margo Wagner, Electoral Area H Director, thanks the volunteers who serve and protect the community.

“Having equipment that is up to standard is critical for the work the Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department does.”

Mary Sjostrom, Electoral Area A Director, calls the Kersley VFD an invaluable part of the community.

“I’m pleased this new engine will meet the department’s needs and support them in the selfless work they do as firefighters and first responders.”

