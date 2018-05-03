CRD passes resolution to restrict fireworks, use and sales in rural areas

Exceptions can be made for public display with written permission

A new fireworks act by the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) prohibits setting off, selling or giving fireworks outside of the period stretching from Oct. 24 to Nov. 1 in the rural areas of the CRD.

The act includes cannon crackers, fireballs, firecrackers, mines, Roman candles, skyrockets, squibs, torpedoes and any other explosive designated as a firework by regulation.

Furthermore, it allows the fire commissioner to designate fireworks that may not be sold to a minor without the written permission of a parent or guardian.

However, exceptions can be made for public display with the written permission of the fire commissioner or a local assistant of the fire commissioner who has jurisdiction in the fire district where the public display is held.