The Cariboo Regional District board passed an anticipation borrowing bylaw at its regular meeting March 27. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

CRD passes borrowing bylaw due to uncertainty with COVID-19 pandemic

‘We are not in a position that we need to borrow anything right now’: CRD CFO

With uncertainty about the future as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds the Cariboo Regional District board approved an anticipation borrowing bylaw at its last board meeting.

“This virus is impacting government operations at all levels and the economy in general,” chief financial officer Kevin Erickson told the board during the teleconference meeting March 27.

”We are not in a position that we need to borrow anything right now, but my concern is if the province cannot make payments in August.”

While the CRD is maintaining many of its operations, certain services have been ‘idled’ or significantly reduced, he noted.

Read more: Cariboo Regional District closes offices as COVID-19 precaution

“In order to deal with unknown circumstances that may arise from the COVID-19 pandemic the board is being asked to approve a Revenue Anticipation Bylaw allowing short-term borrowing of up to half the 2020 requisition amount of $ 13,000,000.00.

Quesnel Mayor Bob Simpson said the situation warranted a due diligence measure and proposed a letter to ministers asking whether tax deferral will be allowed.

Area D director Steve Forseth echoed Simpson adding, “we need clarity in terms of local government financing.”

Al Richmond, Area G director, also vice-chair of the Municipal Finance Authority (MFA) encouraged staff to contact the MFA to let them know the board passed the borrowing bylaw.

“Some regional districts and local governments are making the same kind of anticipation borrowing bylaw that we just passed,” Richmond said.

“Many local governments do that every year to get them through until tax revenue comes through in August, ours is just in case we don’t get that money in August,” he told the Tribune.

Read more: B.C. records first community death, but 70+ hospitalized COVID-19 patients have recovered


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Ferries able to restrict travel for sick passengers

Just Posted

CRD passes borrowing bylaw due to uncertainty with COVID-19 pandemic

‘We are not in a position that we need to borrow anything right now’: CRD CFO

100 Mile House Hospital chief of staff addresses South Cariboo

Dr. Josef Owega urges community to stay as healthy as possible

Have you started any new or restarted old hobbies as a result of staying at home?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

Harvesting portion of phase 1 of a fuel-mitigation project drawing to a close

By Ken Alexander Phase 1 of the fuel-mitigation project from Point Road… Continue reading

Social media a blessing and a curse during time of crisis: B.C. communication expert

‘In moments of crisis, fear is very real and palpable,’ says SFU’s Peter Chow-White

B.C. records first at-home death from COVID-19, but 70+ hospital patients have recovered

Total of 970 novel coronavirus cases in B.C., with the majority in the Lower Mainland area

BC Ferries able to restrict travel for sick passengers

Ferries working on schedule shifts to keep workers safe

Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes: Trudeau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

Pay parking suspended at B.C. hospitals due to COVID-19

Temporary free parking reduces need for keypads, contact

Man allegedly impersonates health official, takes elderly Princeton woman from her home

The man allegedly claimed he worked for Interior Health

Helping those at risk, one piece of paper at a time through ‘isolation communication’

Simple paper tool during pandemic making its way across Canada thanks to social media.

‘Back to school, in a virtual way’ for B.C. students in COVID-19 pandemic

Province adds online resources to help parents at home

Canadian COVID-19 round-up: Air Canada cuts 15,000 jobs, 90% of flights

Comprehensive Canadian news update as of 2:30 p.m., Monday, March 30.

Canadian ferry operators call for inclusion in COVID-19 travel restrictions

Domestic travel restrictions should include ferries, operators say

Most Read