The Cariboo Regional District has launched a broadband survey for residents, businesses and organizations. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

CRD launches broadband survey

Aim is to obtain information and feedback about existing internet and cellular services in CRD.

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) is conducting a survey of residents, businesses, organizations and institutions regarding broadband service in the region.

The purpose of the survey is to obtain information and feedback about existing internet and cellular services in the CRD, to assist with future planning and strategy development intended to improve high-speed internet service in rural areas.

The survey can be filled out online at:

Resident Survey

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/cariboord-res

Business Survey

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/cariboord-bus

To test current download/upload speeds, which is part of the survey, visit: CRD Internet Performance Test

Printed versions of survey available

Beginning Dec. 2, printed versions of the survey will be available for those who are unable to access the online version.

Printed surveys can be obtained from the CRD offices in Williams Lake, Quesnel and 100 Mile House during regular office hours. CRD libraries that are currently open will also have printed copies of the survey available for pick-up.

Completed copies of the printed version can be returned to the CRD offices mentioned above, or open CRD libraries via the book deposit slot. You can also download printed versions of the survey from the CRD website.

100 Mile House

