The CRD has issued a boil water advisory for Forest Grove. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)

CRD issues boil water advisory for Forest Grove

The advisory is primarily aimed at children and the elderly

A boil water advisory has been issued for the Forest Grove Water System.

The Cariboo Regional District put the water quality advisory in place on Friday, Oct. 13 after detecting low levels of coliform in the system. As a precautionary measure, until further notice, the CRD is asking Forest Grove residents to boil water or use bottled water.

High-risk users such as those with weakened immune systems, young children and those on dialysis are advised to bring water to a roiling for at least one minute when using water for drinking, brushing teeth, dishwashing, preparing food or making ice.

“The CRD regularly tests the water system as part of its Water Quality Monitoring Program. The advisory will remain in effect until further notice. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience this may cause,” the CRD said in an E-Mail.

Coliform is a bacteria that is non-harmful to humans but in high levels can cause an upset stomach, vomiting, fever and diarrhea. Children and the elderly are most likely to contract symptoms.

When a negative test comes back the advisory will be lifted. Anyone with questions can call the CRD’s Environmental Services department at 1-800-665-1636. If calling outside of regular business hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday), please dial “5” when prompted to reach our emergency after hours contact.

The CRD has issued a boil water advisory for Forest Grove. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)
CRD issues boil water advisory for Forest Grove

