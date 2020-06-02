One of the Cariboo Regional District’s trails. (Catherine Norman photo)

CRD gives final approval for three new wheelchair-accessible trails

The CRD secured $100,000 through a rural dividend grant and matched an additional $30,000

At the Cariboo Regional District’s (CRD) monthly meeting on Friday, May 29 the board approved the request of $30,000 from the Cariboo Strong grant to be allocated to the South Cariboo Wheelchair Accessible Wilderness Trails project.

The approval comes after the South Cariboo Joint Committee voted in favour of it in the second half of May and supplements funds raised when the CRD submitted a rural dividend grant application in August of 2019 for $100,000 to support the development of three new wheelchair accessible wilderness trails, intended to expand the existing network in the region. These proposed trails included in the application were at locations throughout the South Cariboo including in Forest Grove, the Mountain Spruce Community Park on Mahood Lake Road and the Valentine Lake recreation site.

Consistent with previous rural dividend submissions made by the CRD for trail development efforts the project has a total budget of $130,000. As always when developing low-mobility trail systems, the CRD said they have community partners involved who will support the ongoing maintenance of these trails moving forward including the Forest Grove and District Recreation Society, the Mountain Spruce Community Centre Society and Rec Sites and Trails BC for Valentine Lake.

However, this funding almost was not secured as the Province announced that the rural dividend program for 2020 was cancelled in an effort to direct the funding instead towards communities impacted by mill closures that have resulted in the major downturn of the forest sector in recent month. Luckily, in April of 2020, the CRD received notice that the trails application had been reconsidered as an important economic development and recovery project related to the Covid-19 situation. Subsequently, the request for $100,000 has been approved with project implementation to be completed by March of 2023.

The CRD, in order to proceed with the project and the full development plan, has decided that $30,000 in matching funding will be required and staff have identified the South Cariboo allocation of the Cariboo Strong program as an excellent opportunity to secure this funding. It originated as a $133,000 contribution from the Cariboo Chilcotin Beetle Action Coalition and was targeted at trail development and other economic development planning activities.

As of this decision, $47,360 of the South Cariboo funding has been allocated and $84,640 remains to support appropriate projects as the CRD sees fit.

Trails

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Joint federal-provincial inquiry into Nova Scotia mass shooting a good option: top expert

Just Posted

CRD gives final approval for three new wheelchair-accessible trails

The CRD secured $100,000 through a rural dividend grant and matched an additional $30,000

WildSafeBC hires new co-ordinator for Cariboo region

Mareike Moore said the main message is keeping wildlife wild, communities safe

Are you sending your children back to school?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

Parkside Art Gallery reopens to the public on June 2

Claudia Rings raises $2,500 from mask sales for Parkside Art Gallery

Boat stolen, funds extorted from elderly neighbour

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

VIDEO: A Vancouver Island black bear takes weekend nap in eagle tree

Videos captured by Terry Eissfeldt shows the bear arriving Saturday night and sleeping in on Sunday

NDP getting COVID-19 wage subsidy ‘indirectly,’ B.C. Liberal leader says

B.C. NDP says Andrew Wilkinson is wrong about federal link

Parent, superintendent, trustee report smooth return to classrooms in B.C.

The biggest challenge is convincing families that it’s safe, some say

B.C.’s top doctor urges caution for protesters amid 24 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in two days

One senior has died in long-term care over past 48 hours

George Floyd asphyxiated by sustained pressure: family autopsy

Death sparked a wave of protests across the U.S. and abroad

COVID-19: B.C. commercial landlords can’t evict if they decline rent assistance

Emergency order ‘incentive’ for federal program, Carole James says

Investigators probe death of CN employee at Surrey rail yard

Transportation Safety Board is investigating an ‘occurrence that took place during switching operations’

Trans Mountain starts B.C. leg of pipeline twinning project

Mostly finished in Alberta, Burnaby terminal expanding

Feds to fast-track $2.2B in funding for municipalities struggling amid pandemic

Funding would usually be doled out in two payments

Most Read