CRD extends FireSmart wood waste free disposal program

Existing taxation will cover program cost instead of tipping fees

Wood waste generated through FireSmart efforts on residential private properties will continue to be accepted with no charge at Cariboo Regional District refuse sites.

The associated wood waste processing cost will covered by existing property taxation revenue instead of tipping fees, the CRD noted in a news release Friday, Jan. 7.

“Residents should be aware that the program does not apply to slash and wood waste generated from logging private property or land clearing for property development. Tipping fees will apply to all wood waste loads delivered by commercial vehicles.”

Anyone wanting to use commercial vehicles, such as dump trucks, to deliver FireSmart wood waste must make arrangements with the CRD in advance by calling environmental services at 1-800-665-1636.

All wood being dumped off must be free of dirt, rocks, metals, plastics and other garbage.

While grass clippings, leaves and tree needles will be accepted they must be separated from the woody debris.

Residents also need to let the scale or site attendant know the load is from fire smart activities before unloading.

Originally the free program was funded by the Canadian Red Cross and launched in June 2018 in response to the 2017 wildfires.

The program has resulted in record amounts of brush and tree debris being dropped off.

Canadian Red Cross funding is no longer available, but the CRD is continuing it because of its popularity and the ongoing risk of wildfires in coming years.

