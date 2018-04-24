With the spring melt underway the Cariboo Regional District is asking residents to prepare for flooding. Here the last of the ice is seen at the east end of Williams Lake Saturday afternoon. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

CRD encourages residents to prepare for spring melt

High stream flows, flooding, debris flows, high water tables or landslides could occur so residents should be prepared

As the spring snowmelt begins in the region residents are being encouraged to be prepared in case of flooding and to develop their own emergency plans.

“This weekend, we were actively monitoring higher than normal stream flows in the region and we are prepared to respond to any flood related emergencies,” said John MacLean, the CRD’s Emergency Operation Centre Director and Chief Administrative Officer.

MacLean said high stream flows, flooding, debris flows, high water tables or landslides could occur, which is why residents should be prepared.

“We’re also asking people to use caution around rivers, streams and culverts and urge children not to play in those areas.”

Read More: Local fire chief issues warning for parents

The CRD suggests property owners assess potential draining issues ahead of the snowmelt.

Having emergency plans in place is also beneficial, such as making sure family members and their needs are considered, making plans for pets and livestock.

The snow basin index, or the amount of snow on the ground within a drainage area, is currently at 110 per cent of normal for the Cariboo region.

However, the snow basin index is only one indication of flood risk.

Temperature variations and precipitation events are also significant contributors to how the snow melts and runs off each spring.

Additionally, the B.C. River Forecast Centre reports that disturbances such as fire affect the hydrologic response of streams, rivers and lakes relevant to potential flooding.

“Specifically, flows from snowmelt dominated watersheds impacted by fires tend to be greater and peak earlier as compared to undisturbed areas, even under normal weather conditions,” the forecast centre’s website notes. “Many of the regions affected by burns last summer have above normal snow packs this year.”

If you are experiencing flooding issues that affect your home or business, please call the Provincial Emergency Reporting Line at 1-800-663-3456.

For other concerns, contact the Cariboo Regional District at 250-392-3351 or 1-800-665-1636.

