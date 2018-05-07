A fence underwater in Nazko. Melanie Law photo

CRD begins re-entry plans for Nazko

Nazko evacuation order still in place but CRD is investigating re-entry

  • May. 7, 2018 2:00 p.m.
  • News

The Cariboo Regional District is beginning to make plans to allow Nazko residents back to their community.

The Nazko Evacuation order, which affects 120 properties, is still in place, but the CRD says it is working through the re-entry process, as the risk of flooding in Nazko is decreasing.

The CRD is also co-ordinating a public meeting so residents can get information directly from support agencies when they return home.

A CRD press release says they must consider the following before they can allow re-entry:

  • Reduced flooding danger
  • Damage assessments
  • Roads safe
  • Emergency services available
  • Public utilities established, if applicable
  • Re-entry support services established

Quesnel’s Emergency Support Services reception centre remains open at the Quesnel & District Arts and Recreation Centre from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Road access

For information about rural roads impacted by flooding, find the latest updates at the following websites:

Side roads: https://www.tranbc.ca/current-travel-advisories/

Resource roads: www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/natural-resource-use/resource-roads/local-road-safety-information

READ MORE: Ministry of Public Safety offers financial aid to victims of floods

