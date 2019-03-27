CRD announce Fire Chiefs in South Cariboo

At the March 22 Cariboo Regional District meeting the board appointed Fire Chief Terry Murphy to lead the Lac la Hache Volunteer Fire Department and welcomed Chris Haddad to his new role as the Fire Chief of the 108 Volunteer Fire Department.

The appointments are for a three-year term and are effective April 1, 2019, and were made after each of the departments conducted elections for chief.

While Chief Murphy is a returning, Chief Chris Haddad will take over the chief duties from Chief Ian Henderson who agreed to complete the term of former Fire Chief Marcelle Ried who moved from the area last fall.

Al Boyce, Aron Zablotny, Eric de Vries and Jon Grieve have also been reappointed as fire chiefs for the Deka Lake, Forest Grove, Interlakes and Lone Butte’s volunteer fire departments, respectively. The four of them, as well as Haddad, ran unopposed and were acclaimed at the March 22 meeting as well.