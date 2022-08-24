A single vehicle incident between Chimney Valley Road and Buckley Drive has traffic slowed to single vehicle alternating in the area. (BC Drive map)

A single vehicle incident between Chimney Valley Road and Buckley Drive has traffic slowed to single vehicle alternating in the area. (BC Drive map)

Crash knocks out power to over 1,200 hydro customers just west of Williams Lake

The motor vehicle incident has damaged a power pole along Highway 20, emergency crews on scene

Emergency crews are on the scene of a motor vehicle incident (MVI) on Highway 20 just west of the city.

The highway is still open, but it is down to single vehicle alternating traffic, noted DriveBC.

The MVI has damaged a power pole between Chimney Valley Road and Buckley Drive, which has resulted in a power outage to 1,254 customers from Chilcotin Estates Mobile Home Park to Kleena Kleene in the Chilcotin since 1:52 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24.

BC Hydro is reporting a time of 9 p.m. as an estimated time when the power should be restored.

RCMP, EHS and Central Cariboo Search and Rescue are on scene.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Previous story
Family OK after huge cottonwood tree crashes through Quesnel home

Just Posted

Fire crews, including this wildland firefighter in the Southeast Fire Centre, are working hard fighting fires throughout the South Cariboo and the province. (BC Wildfire Service)
One fire remains out of control in 100 Mile zone

Last week 100 Mile Fire Rescue was out conducting drivers training in the s(Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile House Fire Rescue responded to a call from BC Wildfire

Liz Toohey-Wiese is among the eight artists that will be featured at Island Mountain Arts beginning Thursday, Aug. 25. (Photo submitted)
B.C. visual artists explore wildfires at Wells art gallery

Highway 97 is covered with patches of fog Wednesday morning. (Drive BC photo)
UPDATE: Highway 97 reopened after vehicle incident near Lac La Hache