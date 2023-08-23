A three-vehicle crash disrupted traffic, Aug. 22 at Maple Drive and Highway 97, but the occupants were reportedly not seriously hurt. (Karen Powell photo)

A three-vehicle crash disrupted traffic, Aug. 22 at Maple Drive and Highway 97, but the occupants were reportedly not seriously hurt. (Karen Powell photo)

Crash complicates commute in Quesnel

Evening MVI involved three vehicles, but only minor injuries reported

A three-vehicle crash in Quesnel caused traffic delays but no major medical concerns.

The collision happened on Tuesday (Aug. 22) evening. Emergency responders were alerted at about 5:45 p.m. and called to the high-profile urban intersection of Highway 97 and Maple Drive.

It was raining at the time, but there was no suggestion by responders that weather played a role in the mishap.

“A pickup truck was turning left off of Highway 97 onto Maple Drive when it was struck by a station wagon towing a small trailer that was travelling northbound on the highway,” said Sgt. Clay Kronebusch of the Quesnel RCMP. “The pickup truck struck another vehicle that was waiting at the light on Maple Drive.”

Quesnel Fire Department and BC Ambulance Service personnel also attended to the scene.

“One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries,” said Kronebusch. “Luckily no one was seriously injured in the collision.”

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. wildfires: Drenching rain may bring relief, but also ‘debris flows’
Next story
Wildfire evacuation orders/alerts to be downgraded in Central Okanagan

Just Posted

A three-vehicle crash disrupted traffic, Aug. 22 at Maple Drive and Highway 97, but the occupants were reportedly not seriously hurt. (Karen Powell photo)
Crash complicates commute in Quesnel

The quilt draw winner, Frank Taylor is from Ladner and visits every year. He and his wife were staying at Loon Bay and returned to the hall to pick up the quilt when he was notified. (Photo submitted)
2023 Bridge Lake Fair somewhat hampered by early frost

The 2023 Cariboo Calling is on stands now
The 2023 issue of Cariboo Calling is now on newsstands

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Motorcycle collision on Barkerville Highway leaves 2 seriously injured