The bus involved in the collision just north of 100 Mile House.

No major injuries in collision between Adventure Charters bus and sedan

Emergency services are on site

UPDATE 3:30 p.m.: 100 Mile House RCMP say they received a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 97 just north of Exeter Station Road in 100 Mile House around 1 p.m. today (Nov. 29).

Alcohol and speed were not contributing factors, and it is believed the glare of the sun may have impeded the sedan driver’s view causing it to cross the center line southbound, and sideswipe the northbound bus, according to Cpl. Jason Nash.

“BC Ambulance, 100 Mile House Fire Department, and RCMP attended the scene. Traffic flow on Highway 97 was not interrupted as a result of this incident.”

There were no major injuries reported, only minor injuries to the driver of the sedan, according to Cpl. Nash.

ORIGINAL: Emergency services are on site of a collision just north of Highway 97.

The collision was between an Adventure Charters bus and a passenger vehicle.

There’s some small debris on the highway but the highway is still open.

The damage to the bus did not look extensive.

Emergency services attending the collision just north of 100 Mile House.

Charges laid in 1993 killing of young Vancouver woman
Penticton residents, businesses embrace ‘naughty’ Santa

