Cram the Cruiser raises $3,000 for food bank

100 Mile House’s third annual Cram the Cruiser raised $3,000 for the 100 Mile House Food Bank Society.

Outside FreshCo Dec. 9, members of the 100 Mile House RCMP, 100 Mile Minor Hockey’s U13 Team and 100 Mile Fire Rescue challenged the community to cram an RCMP cruiser and fire truck full of donations.

Daniel Broddy, owner-operator of FreshCo, said he is always amazed at the community’s generosity.

“It always blows me away. This is my third year now and every year you see the generosity and each year they step up and they’re even more generous,” Broddy said.

“You know how much it’s needed and $3,000 is a drop in the bucket when it comes to feeding a community but it all adds up.”

The public gave the RCMP cash donations or purchased pre-made hampers of food for $5 and $10 in the store. The hampers, which contain staples such as pasta, granola bars and oatmeal, sold out.

Broddy said they raised $1,400 in cash donations, which were turned into gift cards and given to the food bank, along with $1,600 worth of food.

Broddy said his customers’ generosity has extended to FreshCo’s annual Holiday Food Bank Drive.

Since Dec. 1 his cashiers have collected $4,100 from small donations with every purchase.

“We still have nine days to go on that,” Broddy said. “Last year we were able to present them with just over $6,000 after Christmas so I am hoping we can be closer to $7,000 this year.”



