CPR training course planned for Clinton to attract new paramedics

Notes from the Clinton council meeting of June 22.

Paramedic training

Council considered giving free use of the Clinton Memorial Hall for a training session for possible new candidates for the BC Emergency Health Services (ambulance paramedics) in Clinton. Community Paramedic Diana Guerin made the request, noting that the full-day, eight-hour CPR C course would cover adult, infant, and child CPR, airway management, and oxygen therapy. The motion for free use of the hall was approved, subject to the hall being available on the date chosen for the course.

Pickleball courts and a skateboard park

Clinton resident Ross Tapping urged council to consider turning at least one of the existing tennis courts near Clinton Creek Estates into pickleball courts. He noted the huge popularity of pickleball among all age groups, and said that pickleball courts would “put (Clinton) on the map as a progressive community with people in mind for development of all sports.” One tennis court can accommodate four pickleball courts.

B.C. Provincial Nominee Program

Council agreed to pause participation in the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP), which aims to attract immigrant entrepreneurs to start businesses in one of five streams: construction, general store, sporting goods/musical store, limited-service dining, or pharmacy because there is no space available. “How do we continue to accept applications, when there’s nowhere for them to function?” asked Mayor Susan Swan.

A council report noted two participants who had received formal invitations to settle in Clinton, one has arrived and another is due in the next six months. There were invitations to four other applicants for exploratory visits before COVID-19 shut down travel. When Clinton enrolled in the PNP, there was a surplus of available housing and locations for business but this is not the case now.

Pump replacement

Public Works Foreman Karl Hansen noted that the mixing pump in the treated water reservoir recently failed. The pump is used to keep the water moving in lower usage months, so that the chlorine is mixed evenly. The report stated that with more usage in summer the water in the tank is filling and draining more, so mixing is fine, but a new pump will need to be ordered so it can be installed before fall. The pump is in stock and can be obtained within 10 days, at a cost of $17,000 plus GST. The expense was not budgeted for 2022, but the funds can come out of the water reserve. Council approved the purchase.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Clinton