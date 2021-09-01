(National Park Service)

(National Park Service)

Coyote killed after 3 people, including children, attacked overnight in Stanley Park

Park had been closed to non-essential visitors overnight the day prior

A coyote has been put down by conservation officers after three people were attacked in Stanley Park overnight.

The Conservation Officer Service said on Wednesday (Sept. 1) afternoon that two of the people attacked were children. The coyote that was killed had been deemed food-habituated.

Conservation officers are still in the park investigating these attacks, which are the latest of the dozens of coyotes incidents that have taken place this past year.

Conservation officers have been urging the public to avoid the park since early August when a five-year-old child was bitten. The park board officially closed the park to non-essential visitors as of Tuesday night but conservation officers did not specify whether the three people who were attacked were deemed essential visitors.

READ MORE: Surge in coyote attacks forces overnight closure of Stanley Park

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Wildlife

Previous story
B.C. girl, 13, raises over $32K for BC Children’s Hospital, launches new raffle
Next story
Texas 6-weeks abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

Just Posted

100 Mile RCMP Cruiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Single-vehicle incident claims life of Bridge Lake man

This mama bear and cubs have been spotted at Sulphurous Lake, as well as all around Deka. (John Newland photo - submitted).
Be bear aware: pick apples, secure trash

Investigators examine an SUV with what appear to be bullet holes in its windshield and door in the parking lot of the Quesnel Seniors’ Centre. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Watchdog probes RCMP shooting of allegedly armed man sleeping in vehicle in Quesnel

Jude Dion, owner of Exeter Sporting Goods, said the hunting season this year will likely be similar to 2017, with certain areas of the wilderness closed off due to wildfires. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Hit the forest on foot for successful hunt