A coyote has been killed after attacking and biting a 2-year-old child in Port Coquitlam May 10, 2023, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service says. (National Park Service)

A coyote has been killed after attacking and biting a 2-year-old child in Port Coquitlam May 10, 2023, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service says. (National Park Service)

Coyote attacks, bites 2-year-old child at B.C. park

RCMP killed the coyote; conservation officers now investigating

A coyote has been killed after attacking and biting a 2-year-old child in Port Coquitlam.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is investigating the attack, which happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday (May 10) at Lions Park. The child had minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

Coquitlam RCMP arrived on scene first and killed the coyote near the where the attack happened. Conservation officers patrolled the park, but no other coyotes were found.

An examination of the coyote, according to COS, said there was evidence it had consumed non-natural food sources.

“The COS cannot stress enough the importance of not feeding dangerous wildlife and will take enforcement action as warranted,” notes a social media post.

COS says it’s working with the City of Port Coquitlam on public outreach, including signage and patrols, but urges people to take precautions in case of coyote encounters, including leashing pets and travelling in groups.

READ MORE: Coyotes reportedly biting dogs, following people in Vancouver

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Dangerous Animals

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Hectares burned in B.C. wildfires four times higher as high heat moves in
Next story
Trump’s sexual assault verdict marks rare moment of accountability, women noticing

Just Posted

Mayor Maureen Pinkney and Joanne Doddridge, director of economic development and planning for the District of 100 Mile House with the economic recovery and resiliency award they received for the resource guide they created to help residents in the event of job loss stemming from mill closures or curtailments. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 MIle Free Press)
District of 100 Mile House honoured with award

Just over 100 PSO students and community members marched by Highway 97 during Red Dress Day on Friday, May 5. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
PSO marches and paints for Red Dress Day

The dugouts at one of the two baseball diamonds in Clinton’s Elliott Park, as well as the diamond itself and the washroom facility (pictured), will be improved, thanks to grant funding from the province. (Photo credit: Village of Clinton)
Grant funds means major improvements for Clinton’s Elliott Park

Julie Bell and Ulli Vogler clean the church ahead of the grand opening of the 108 Mile Heritage site on May 20. (Kelly Sinoski photo)
Markets, fair coming to 108 Mile Ranch