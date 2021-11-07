COVID cases on the decline

COVID-19 cases in the 100 Mile House area have gone down in recent weeks, according to data from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The average daily case rate in the area for Oct. 22 to 28 dropped to an average of nine positives per 100,000, which translates to about 1.3 positives per day when adjusted for population.

In early October, the average daily case rate was 44, which meant approximately seven positive cases were being recorded per day in the area.

Around that time, two South Cariboo classrooms – at Horse Lake Elementary and Peter Skene Ogden Secondary – were forced to self-isolate following exposures.

According to Interior Health’s most recent list, there were exposures at 100 Mile Elementary on Oct. 25 and 26 but details about which grade or classroom and the number of cases are not provided.

In the region listed as the South Cariboo – which includes 70 Mile and Clinton – the average daily case rate has dropped to 0.5 positives per day.

The number of fully vaccinated residents in the 100 Mile House area is inching upwards, with 71 per cent aged 12 and up now listed as having received both doses.

In the South Cariboo region, that number is now at 73 per cent.

In addition to booking vaccines at the public health centre through Interior Health, a few pop-up clinics will be taking place in the coming weeks.

Interlakes Community Hall will be hosting a clinic this Friday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for anyone 12 years and older seeking their first or second dose.

No appointment is necessary, but attendees are asked to bring their health care cards and plan for at least half an hour for the visit.

Interior Health will be hosting another vaccine clinic at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary on Dec. 2 from 1 to 4 p.m., open to eligible students, staff and school community family members.

