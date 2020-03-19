One of West Fraser’s operations on Two Mile Flat in Quesnel. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer file photo)

COVID-19: West Fraser temporarily suspending plywood production in Quesnel as demand for forest products declines

They are also reducing lumber production at their sawmills, starting March 23

West Fraser is reducing lumber production at its western Canadian sawmills and temporarily suspending plywood production in Quesnel as it responds to the COVID-19 pandemic and declining demand for forest products.

West Fraser announced the changes Thursday, March 19 as the company released its COVID-19 pandemic response plan.

“In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, West Fraser is taking steps to protect its employees and respond to changing market conditions,” according to a news release. “The health and safety of our employees, their families and the communities we work in are vitally important. West Fraser has taken a series of actions to ensure a safe and productive working environment. West Fraser has implemented changes to mitigate potential exposure at our worksites, with a focus on thorough cleaning, strict travel limitations, health education and appropriate social and physical distancing at all company sites.”

West Fraser says that as the demand for forest products has begun to decline, it is also making several changes to operating schedules at its manufacturing operations.

Starting Monday, March 23, lumber production will be reduced at western Canada sawmills by approximately 18 per cent or 12 million board feet per week, and lumber production at the company’s U.S. South sawmills will be reduced by approximately 24 per cent or 15 million board feet per week.

“These reductions will be implemented through various means, including reduced operating hours, elimination of overtime, elimination of shifts and curtailment of operations,” according to West Fraser. “Shipping will be maintained as needed to fulfill order commitments.”

These temporary reductions are expected to stay in place until at least April 6.

Plywood production will be temporarily suspended at West Fraser’s Quesnel plywood facility from March 23 until at least April 6. The company says this will reduce the company’s plywood production by 5,000 thousand square feet per week.

At West Fraser’s jointly-owned Cariboo Pulp and Paper Mill in Quesnel, the scheduled maintenance shutdown has been deferred due to risk stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Absences due to COVID-19 policy are increasing at some of the company’s other pulp mills, and it is possible that curtailment of operations at these mills may be necessary due to key technical resources not being available,” according to West Fraser.

West Fraser says actions are also underway to reduce the company’s planned capital spending for 2020 by $75 million through the delay and deferral of projects that had not yet been started.

“West Fraser is regularly monitoring market conditions and contractor availability,” states the news release. “Further potential steps on capital expenditure are being evaluated as the situation unfolds. The COVID-19 crisis threatens to further impair staff availability and create market volatility. West Fraser is monitoring the situation closely, and it is possible that additional reductions in production or operating curtailments may be necessary.”

READ MORE: B.C. records new COVID-19 death as number of cases rises to 271


editor@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
100 Mile FreshCo adds dedicated hour for seniors and high-risk group
Next story
Border between Canada and U.S. likely to close Friday night: Trudeau

Just Posted

COVID-19: West Fraser temporarily suspending plywood production in Quesnel as demand for forest products declines

They are also reducing lumber production at their sawmills, starting March 23

100 Mile FreshCo adds dedicated hour for seniors and high-risk group

‘For those that need to get out for essential supplies, let’s make shopping a little easier’

Cariboo Regional District warns against using share sheds

Share shed at Central Cariboo Transfer Station has been closed

85 archers partake in annual indoor archery shoot in 100 Mile House

Close to 50 per cent of the turnout were youth

100 Mile House cases of respiratory illness not COVID-19, says Interior Health

Testing will continue as a precautionary measure

B.C. records new COVID-19 death as number of cases rises to 271

Death is at the Lynn Valley Care Home

Abnormal becoming new normal as COVID-19 cases keep rising across Canada

Most people with COVID-19 show mild symptoms

Reducing liquor store hours could undermine containment efforts: epidemiologists

Virus has infected more than 730 Canadians and killed nine

Save-On-Foods temporarily bans reusable shopping bags, suspends bottle returns due to COVID-19

It has also limited its operating hours and implemented special shopping hour for seniors

B.C. medical coverage extended to residents returning from COVID-19-affected areas

Expired service cards can be extended without visit to ICBC office

Coronavirus update: What’s happening right now in Canada

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

B.C. Rotary exchange students told to ‘shelter in place’ through COVID-19

Participants concerned about being stuck, visas running out

‘It’s never too late to get strong’: B.C. grandma deadlifts twice her weight for the gold

Sharlene Brunjes, 67, is encouraging others over 40 to do the same for their bone health

COVID-19 March 19 International update: The ‘world is at war’

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

Most Read