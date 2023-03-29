Sentencing begins for ex-teacher in assault, sexual interference of 100 Mile youth

Former Peter Skene Ogden drama teacher Vincent Collins faces up to two years in jail

Former Peter Skene Ogden drama teacher Vincent Collins will soon learn his fate after pleading guilty to sex-related charges against young girls.

Collins was arrested in April 2021 on his way to work. According to court documents, the former teacher touched one girl above her buttocks without her consent during a “playfight” at school and another on her knee and shoulder before asking her to kiss his cheek.

During a sentencing hearing in 100 Mile provincial court Tuesday, March 28, Crown Counsel Julie Dufour submitted to the court that Collins “ingratiated” himself with the girls before sending them a series of inappropriate messages, which included dirty jokes and asking if they slept naked. Crown said he shared a nickname with one of them and gave her a book, titled A Guide to Getting It On: Unzipped, for her birthday. He also told them not to tell their mothers.

Dufour called for a global jail term of up to two years less a day for Collins, saying it is the only way to protect unsuspecting victims, while defence is seeking a conditional sentence.

He pleaded guilty to one count of sexual interference of a person under 16 and a lesser count of assault in connection with two female youth in June 2022.

Judge Linda Thomas heard arguments from Crown and defence in regards to the 108 Mile Ranch resident.

READ MORE: PSO teacher faces new charges

“A teacher explicitly understands their effect on children. He knows he can’t touch this child. He knows he couldn’t send those text messages,” Dufour said. “It is not bad judgment. It is a criminal offense to do what he did, and he knew it. He solicited secrecy from the complainants, one way or another.”

The identity of both girls are protected under a publication ban.

On Tuesday, one read her victim impact statement to the court, saying that as a result of what happened, she suffers from anxiety and panic attacks and has trouble focusing in school. It has taken away from her ability to build relationships with people.

“It changed my life forever.”

In addition to the two-year jail sentence, Dufour asked the court to consider issuing a 10-year order under section 161 of the Criminal Code, which prohibits offenders from taking part in activities that may reasonably bring them in contact with persons under the age of 16.

The prohibition can also include using the internet or other digital networks unless done so under conditions set out by the court.

Dufour argued that it is not just physical harm done but all the other levels – harm to child, family and community. Actual harm can vary from case to case and sentencing must emphasize the harm done.

Defence lawyer Ian Donaldson maintained that Collins was not “grooming” the girls.

“I want to be clear with the court. The nature of the communications he was having with these women was inappropriate, it was wrong,” he said.

“His conduct was wrong, but not criminal.”

Donaldson noted that Collins had an accelerated educational path, which meant he lacked social maturity as he missed building interpersonal skills in high school and university. Still, he said, Collins was an accomplished young man in his 30s, and previously taught hundreds of students with no issue.

He has also been out on bail for two years with no problems and there is no evidence Collins is a danger to the public, he argued.

“We as a society don’t gain by putting him back in jail.”

Donaldson said the courts should endeavour to make the punishment meet the crime and a conditional sentence of greater duration meets all the conditions. He added Collins is remorseful and is unlikely to reoffend.

Collins told the court he was sorry for his actions.

“I regret my actions immensely,” he said. “I’m incredibly sorry. I regret everything I said.”

The judge is expected to issue a sentencing decision in April.



fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House