Court application halts release of bread price-fixing documents

Bread price-fixing documents won’t be unsealed Thursday, Loblaw says

Loblaw says court documents regarding an alleged industry-wide bread price-fixing scheme won’t be released tomorrow after an unidentified individual filed an application against releasing them.

The information to obtain, which outlines why the Competition Bureau wanted search warrants in the case against at least seven companies, including Canada’s three major grocers, has been sealed for 30 days and was scheduled to be released Thursday morning.

Related: Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Loblaw says an application was filed on behalf of an unknown individual named in the documents to have their name redacted from the version that will eventually be made public.

Spokesman Kevin Groh says the company’s lawyers have notified them that the documents will remain sealed for the time being, and that Loblaw respects the process, but looks forward to the information being made public.

He says the next step will be an appearance on Friday, Jan. 26 to set a date for the court to hear the application.

Related: At least 7 companies investigated in bread price-fixing probe

Loblaw announced in December that it discovered its participation in an arrangement to fix the price of some bread products over roughly 14 years and brought the information to the Competition Bureau, resulting in immunity from criminal proceedings.

Some of its competitors, including Metro and Sobeys, have denied any wrongdoing and have expressed concern over what they say is Loblaw misleading the public and making other retailers appear guilty.

Aleksandra Sagan, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Heritage Minister wants zero tolerance for harassment in entertainment industry
Next story
Foreign workers sleeping in Alberta Burger King basement

Just Posted

Foodbank fed 504 people with a total of 13,806 pounds over holidays

‘It was a great success thanks to the community’

Outriders Club told to get equestrian community involved

‘We’re totally frustrated, it just seems like we’re not part of the picture at all’

Reductions proposed to mule deer hunt

Comment now if you have concerns as the deadline is Jan. 19

Nearly $500,000 available for internships with First Nations government

Funds announced through partnership with Northern Development and Government of Canada

Sawed-off shotgun and methamphetamine seized

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

VIDEO: Elk parade on Vancouver Island is awesome sight

They’re out in force for a morning stroll. Check out some of Youbou’s famous elk.

Rural B.C. students score visit with Canadiens netminder Carey Price

Two students from the Caiboo Chilcotin can hardly wait to meet hometown hero Carey Price in Montreal.

VIDEO: Elk parade on Vancouver Island is awesome sight

They’re out in force for a morning stroll. Check out some of Youbou’s famous elk.

North Delta’s Colton Hasebe named BC Children’s Hospital Foundation’s 2018 Champion Child

Colton takes the reins from 2107 Champion Child and Tsawwassen resident Taylin McGill

LIVE: B.C. announces anti-racism funding

Ravi Kahlon said money will go to B.C. Organizing Against Racism and Hate (OARH) program

Vancouver Aquarium to no longer house whales, dolphins

Follows a Park Board ban in May

Animal protection group urges B.C. vet association to ban cat declawing

Nova Scotia was the first Canadian province to ban declawing

Barenaked Ladies, Steven Page, to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame

Canadian band to get top honours at 2018 JUNO Awards

Barkerville working hard to recover from wildfire season

Ed Coleman: “We’re at the very beginning of diversifying our winter activities”

Most Read