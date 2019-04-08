Couple survives power line pole impaling SUV in Seattle

The crash was so sudden that they said they didn’t realize what had happened

A couple says they’re lucky to be alive after dozens of power lines fell on the Seattle street they were driving on, with one wooden public utility pole striking their SUV.

“If it had hit the glass rather than the roof, it would have just come through,” Tom Cook said in an interview with KOMO-TV . “And the firefighters said the same thing, had it hit to the left or the right, it would have come down on one of us.”

He and wife Linda Cook were driving in their Ford Edge on Friday when wooden poles on the west side of the six-lane road started collapsing and one impaled their SUV.

READ MORE: Suspected jewelry thief in Kamloops hits woman with SUV

The crash was so sudden that they said they didn’t realize what had happened and called out to each because the pole that separated them blocked their view of each other.

“Seeing the photos of the vehicle, if I had seen those photos as a bystander or after the fact and I looked at the photos, I would have said somebody died in the car,” Tom Cook said. Live wires were strewn all over the road that abuts Seattle’s Museum of Flight and King County’s Boeing Field airport.

It took about an hour for emergency crews to turn off the power and safely extract the couple from the vehicle.

READ MORE: Maryland man plotted to drive truck into pedestrians: Police

They were taken to Harborview Medical Center and treated and released the same night. Tom Cook left with five stitches but otherwise they only suffered cuts and bruises.

Seattle City Light said it is investigating what happened and said the poles were fully inspected just three years ago.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
What turned the water pink? B.C. greenhouse worker made mistake with flower dye
Next story
Mother shot in front of L.A. police station during custody exchange

Just Posted

School District 27 to host budget presentation Wednesday, April 10

The district’s Budget Advisory Committee is hosting the meeting, which is open to the public

Do you have a will in place?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

Forest Enhancement BC allocates another $3.4 million to improve damaged forests

100 Mile House only community in the Cariboo that received money in this round

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

24 Years Ago (1995): All five directors of the Mt. Timothy Ski… Continue reading

100 Mile House bowlers get good placings in Interior Championships

Two people came in fourth and fifth after having the best average of all participants

Couple survives power line pole impaling SUV in Seattle

The crash was so sudden that they said they didn’t realize what had happened

Petition to end B.C. ‘wolf-whacking’ contests gains 60,000 signatures

Petition follows an open letter to the government from dozens of environmental and animal advocates

What turned the water pink? B.C. greenhouse worker made mistake with flower dye

Chilliwack greenhouse owner says ‘no immediate danger’ from non-toxic dye released into waterway

56 per cent of Canadians believe it’s better to wait to buy a home: poll

Survey says Canadians see it as balanced between buyers’ and sellers’ market for first time in 5 years

Castlegar councillor apologizes for man’s anti-gay comments at public meeting

A resident had asked council not to repaint the rainbow crosswalk when repainting a major road

Kootenay high school rethinking wartime name for its sports teams

Nelson’s L.V. Rogers has used the name Bombers for its sports teams since at least the 1940s

Maryland man plotted to drive truck into pedestrians: Police

A Maryland man is accused of plotting to drive a stolen U-Haul truck into people

RCMP has ‘no’ dedicated money laundering investigators in B.C.

Attorney General David Eby calls for more Ottawa support

Global warming is shrinking glaciers faster than thought

The world’s glaciers are shrinking five times faster now than they were in the 1960s

Most Read