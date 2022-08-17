In mid-August, the RCMP seized a large amount of counterfeit money from a Fort St. James home. (Illustration courtesy Unsplash)

Counterfeit cash seized in Fort St. James

RCMP investigation leads to a cache of counterfeit cash

Fort St. James RCMP is asking the public to be careful with cash, after seizing a large amount of counterfeit currency from a local residence.

On Aug. 8, 2022, the RCMP were called to a local business after counterfeit currency was discovered. Police noticed that a pattern of transactions had occurred over a several-day period by individuals residing at the same residence.

Through investigation, including a review of surveillance video, police were able to positively identify the individuals believed to have passed the phony money.

Based on evidence obtained, police were able to obtain a search warrant for a residence in the community, which they executed on Aug. 11. During the search, a large amount of counterfeit Canadian currency was seized.

“We would like to remind everyone to continue to be diligent when accepting cash as payment as there could be more currency circulating through town. If you come across suspected counterfeit money, you are asked to call the police,” said Cpl. James Potyok, Fort St. James RCMP

If you have any information about this contact the Fort St. James RCMP at 250-996-8269.

