The 43rd annual Halloween Fireworks included a bonfire. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The 43rd annual Halloween Fireworks included a bonfire. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Council to review annual Halloween Fireworks options in Williams Lake due to safety of horses

Concerns from local trail rider’s association, injured horse spark debate

Williams Lake city council is reviewing the city’s longstanding Halloween fireworks tradition after concerns were brought to council regarding the safety of pets and animals.

At its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 2, council asked staff to prepare a report for potential alternatives to the fireworks display, put on annually by the city at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds on Oct. 31.

In a letter to council the Williams Lake Trail Riders Association said they understand the fireworks are a great community event, however, there are negative effects the fireworks have on the horses housed at the Stampede Grounds as well as the pets and wildlife within the city.

The association said historically members move the horses out during the display or stay there with them, although due to weather or other circumstances it is not always possible to move them. They are asking the city to look for alternative ways to celebrate.

A horse owner, who used to board her animal at the grounds, penned a letter as well, noting in 2018 her horse was injured significantly when it tried to jump the fence during the fireworks display, even though she was with it at the time trying to keep it calm.

Her horse sustained injuries and since then she no longer boards him at the Stampede Grounds.

Mayor Surinderpal Rathor, Coun. Sheila Boehm and Coun. Scott Nelson said they don’t want to cancel the fireworks.

Rathor said people in the community are asking for the fireworks show to be increased or possibly launched at the lake.

In 2022, with leftover COVID funds the city put on a longer show and spent $12,500, but normally the cost is $6,500 for about eight minutes.

“If we can make thousands of kids happy I think the money is well spent,” Rathor said.

Coun. Joan Flaspohler said she looked forward to receiving a report from staff and then reaching out to the community as a whole for input, while Nelson and Boehm said it was a waste of staff’s time to prepare a report.

Coun. Angie Delainey and Coun. Jazmyn Lyons said they would like to know what other communities are doing so council could have a debate about the options.

Lyons said she loved the idea of a laser show as an alternative.

Coun. Michael Moses chairs the community services committee who first received the letters raising concerns and began discussing options with city staff.

“We are not looking to completely take something away. We have not even voted on this yet or seen a list of alternatives,” Moses said. “There is a good chance that we don’t find an alternative and that would be fine.”

Boehm and Nelson voted against staff proceeding to bring back a report.

READ MORE: Williams Lake Halloween bonfire, fireworks display a big hit with community

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nicola Valley under severe thunderstorm watch while rivers rise
Next story
FLOOD WATCH: 18 properties on evacuation alert in rural Grand Forks

Just Posted

Flooding in Cache Creek taken May 3, by Kevin Scharfenberg.
‘Highway 97 unsafe’: Flood waters shut down roads in Cache Creek

Martina Dopf (left) and Donna Barnett of the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce. They are asking people to submit nominations for the 2022 Citizen of the Year before June 16, 2023. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce seeking nominations for 2022 Citizen of the Year award

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School work experience facilitator Heather Wood (left) and 100 Mile Fire Rescue chief Roger Hollander do their best to raise bail outside Save-On-Foods on April 28. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Jailbirds raise $9,000 for 2023 PSO Dry Grad

Photo taken by the Scharfenberg Clan on May 2 evening. (Facebook)
Aerial view of destructive flooding in Cache Creek