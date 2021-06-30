Council chambers open as ‘cooling station’

The move comes as temperatures expected to continue to soar

The District of 100 Mile House is opening its council chambers to the public, following record-breaking heat across the South Cariboo that sent residents scrambling for relief.

Temperatures in the 100 Mile House area this week smashed previous records set in 2015 – the new record of 39.5 C was measured at the Clinton weather station Sunday, well above the 32.8 C previous record.

On Tuesday, the district announced it would allow members of the public seeking respite from the heat to spend time in the air-conditioned council chambers, where water would be available.

“All pandemic protocols remain in effect in our building – masks and hand sanitizing are required to used the site,” CAO Roy Scott said via email, noting that residents can access the makeshift cooling station by inquiring at the district main office. A sign at the chambers said users can access the centre for a maximum of 30 minutes.

Local restaurants including the Farrier Pub, The Eatery and Sweet Ash Bistro closed during the hottest days of the heatwave, as did the South Cariboo Theatre.

Local hardware stores were sold out of fans and air-conditioning units by Monday afternoon; a new shipment of fans delivered to Home Hardware Tuesday morning were spoken for within an hour of the store opening.

Several grocery stores in the region were also running low or sold out of ice early in the week.

Elsewhere around the province, close to 60 temperature records were broken this week, many by upwards of seven degrees. Lytton broke Canada’s all-time heat record twice this week, topping out at 47.5 C on Monday afternoon.

The hot and dry conditions prompted a province-wide campfire ban that took effect at noon on Wednesday. The ban followed category 2 and 3 restrictions put into place last week, including a ban on the use of fireworks, sky lanterns, chimineas and tiki torches.

The current forecast calls for temperatures in the low 30s for the next several days; local officials are reminding residents to take plenty of fluids and not participate in strenuous activity during the hottest hours of the day.

The statement from the province noted that the BC Wildfire Service takes these extreme heat conditions seriously. It also noted that camping is a long-standing tradition in the province.

When enjoying our many local lakes, officials are also reminding people to stay safe on the water; personal flotation devices are encouraged while the use of alcohol mixed with boating is not.

