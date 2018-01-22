A cougar walks across the street as a Mountie attends to a traffic stop in Banff, Alta. in this handout image taken from an RCMP dash camera video. (Handout/RCMP via The Canadian Press)

Cougar window shops at Banff grocery store

An RCMP officer spots a cougar outside an Alberta grocery store

An RCMP officer on a traffic stop in Banff caught more than he expected on his car’s dash camera.

The video, which shows the constable talking to a motorist, captured a cougar dashing by a couple of metres away — in front of a grocery store.

It shows the officer turning his head to look at the big cat.

The video, taken overnight on Jan. 9, is posted on the Alberta RCMP’s YouTube page.

It prompted a reminder by wildlife staff in Banff National Park for people to act responsibly when visiting the town and the park.

Cougars are known to frequent wildlife corridors in Banff, but it’s unusual for them to go into town.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police fear fewer fentanyl imports don’t signal the end of the overdose crisis
Next story
UPDATE: Two ATVers dead after trying to cross creek south of Campbell River

Just Posted

Morning Jan. 22: low chance of flurries, conditions largely mild

The roads and weather for the South Cariboo

Bird art wanted for new Parkside exhibit

Public asked to create images of particular birds

100 Mile House blind curlers qualify for Western Canada Championships

They beat Prince George in dramatic fashion to come in third place

Winter Film Series ready with three showings

Focus on sustainability and relevance to the South Cariboo

Annual allowable cut does not need to change, according to report

Only a 24-month window available for salvage logging burned wood

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Cougar window shops at Banff grocery store

An RCMP officer spots a cougar outside an Alberta grocery store

Police fear fewer fentanyl imports don’t signal the end of the overdose crisis

RCMP say it’s just as likely that criminal are getting more clever

UPDATE: Two ATVers dead after trying to cross creek south of Campbell River

Third person survived attempt to cross a creek

Coal dust escaping rail cars spurs B.C. petition

Local governments are on board with Shuswap resident’s request for better control of escaping particulate

Lawyers slam ‘de facto expulsion’ of student guilty of sexual interference

Calgary student guilty of sexual assault of a minor allowed to finish semester

B.C. NDP set to restructure union bargaining

School trustees to regain control over employer group

New development in missing plane near Revelstoke

The family of Ashley Bourgeault believe they have found a new clue

$130K could get you on a dive to the Titanic

Hot summer ticket: $130K could get you on a dive to the Titanic off Newfoundland

Most Read