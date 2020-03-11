Black bears have begun poking their heads out of their dens and stepping into the spring sunshine, especially in the southern parts of the province. (Hope Mountain Black Bear Committee/Facebook)

COS: Keep human attractants secured and out of sight as bears come out of hibernation

Bird feeders, garbage cans and barbecues all attract hungry bears

As the spring season approaches, Cariboo residents can expect to see bears coming out of hibernation any time now.

Sgt. Jeff Tyre of the Conservation Officer Service (COS), Cariboo Chilcotin Zone said so far it’s been a quiet time for officers to get caught up on training. That being said, bears will be waking up any time now, particularly those hibernating on south-facing slopes.

Tyre said when bears do come out of hibernation they are hungry and will range long distances in search of any food sources.

Human attractants, such as bird feeders, garbage cans and barbecues, should be cleaned up and put away.

“Bird feeders are a big problem this time of year,” Tyre said.

On social media, a McLeese Lake area resident said they already spotted a black bear on the weekend.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
bears

