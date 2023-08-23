Gonzales Beach in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

Gonzales Beach in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

Coroner confirms human remains found in shoe on Victoria beach

Investigation continues into the July discovery

The B.C. Coroners Service has confirmed a shoe found on a Victoria beach in July contained human remains.

As a result, this is now an open coroner’s investigation and as such, no other information could be shared at this time.

The shoe was discovered on Gonazles Beach, prompting the investigation.

B.C. has a long history with mysterious feet being discovered along its coastline. Between August 2007 and September 2018, 15 feet had washed up on the province’s shores. Another was discovered across the border on New Year’s Day 2019 on Jetty Island, a small man-made island owned by the Port of Everett.

A map from 2019 of the shoes and feet discovered across B.C. (Courtesy B.C. government)

A map from 2019 of the shoes and feet discovered across B.C. (Courtesy B.C. government)

ALSO READ: 15th human foot to wash ashore in B.C. still needs identity

Victoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Slain B.C. teen texted about Harry Potter to brother in China day she died
Next story
Children flee in time as B.C. wildfire destroys summer camp on Okanagan Lake

Just Posted

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Motorcycle collision on Barkerville Highway leaves 2 seriously injured

Persistent flames leapt out of the rubble of what was once Prince George's most popular Greek restaurant, after the long abandoned building exploded at about 7 a.m. Aug. 22. (Frank Peebles photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Morning blast destroys abandoned Prince George restaurant

An explosion in Prince George on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. (Prince George city photo)
UPDATE: 3 injured after large explosion in downtown Prince George

A hot spot from the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire burns in Scotch Creek, B.C., on Sunday, August 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Eby condemns ‘disaster tourism’, equipment tampering as B.C. wildfires burn