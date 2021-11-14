Web cam showing a rainy Larsen Hill on the Coquihalla at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. Environment Canada warning of possible flash floods and water pooling on roads. (BC Highways)

Web cam showing a rainy Larsen Hill on the Coquihalla at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. Environment Canada warning of possible flash floods and water pooling on roads. (BC Highways)

Coquihalla could see flash flooding, up to 90 millimetres of rain by Monday afternoon

Rainfall of 60 to 90 mm predicted for Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt: Environment Canada

Environment Canada is warning of heavy rain that could cause flash flooding on the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt Sunday, Nov. 14.

Rainfall of 60 to 90 millimetres is predicted for Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt between this morning and Monday afternoon.

Wet snow near the summit late this afternoon and early this evening will also cause hazards, Environment Canada said.

“An atmospheric river event will bring heavy rain to the region beginning this morning. There is also a chance of seeing wet snow near Coquihalla Summit late this afternoon and early this evening as snow levels temporarily lower from 2,200 metres to 1,400 metres,” said Environment Canada through their special weather alerts web page.

Melting snow combined with heavy rain may lead to challenging driving conditions due to water pooling on the roads and reduced visibility.

Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

The heavy rain is expected to ease Monday afternoon and change to periods of snow as the system moves through the region.

Meanwhile, a rock slide has closed Highway 1 north of Hope Sunday morning.

READ MORE: $11K raised for man severely injured in Coquihalla crash

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Weather

Previous story
Volunteer focused on protecting 108 Mile community
Next story
Canada could authorize vaccine for kids 5-11 in ‘one to two weeks’

Just Posted

108 Greenbelt Commission volunteer Chris Betuzzi was recently honoured with an Outstanding Service award. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Volunteer focused on protecting 108 Mile community

The Lac La Hache Volunteer Fire Department are thrilled that their new dry hydrant is up and running, courtesy of Dave Bedford of DWB Consulting (second from right.) This new hydrant pumps water directly from the lake and gives the department more firefighting options. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Lac La Hache gets dry hydrant

Danielle Stewart is the new owner of Nuthatch Books in 100 Mile House and said she’s loved the experience so far. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Nuthatch Books bought by an avid local reader

Nadaya McNeil and her father John McNeil at the outdoor ice rink in 100 Mile House last winter. They are hoping to make the rink a permanent fixture in the community. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Outdoor ice rink goes ahead but future uncertain