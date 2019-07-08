Nicole Weir, of 108 Mile Ranch, lounging beside her Yamaha at in Centennial Park for Hot July Nights on Sunday, July 15, 2018. File photo.

Cool cars for hot nights: Hot July Nights is back in 100 Mile House

The streets of the South Cariboo will soon be flooded with colourful traffic as Hot July Nights roll into town on July 12 to 14.

“Our goal is just to bring in another event to 100 Mile. It’s the biggest, if not biggest in the South Cariboo,” said Stephen Almond, one of the Hot July Nights Car Committee members. “The other thing, is just showing off our beautiful town and area and bringing in some people from out of town and support local businesses.”

The Hot July Nights Car Committee has been around for around 10 years, and other than the dates and possibly some of the cars, not much has changed according to Almond.

“It’s basically the same format as last year,” he said. “Friday night, we’re meeting at A&W and doing a rod run out towards Lac la Hache and that’s led by the [100 Mile] Cruzers.”

The 100 Mile Cruzers Car Club helps the Hot July Nights Car Committee, but it is not their event.

On Saturday, there is a poker run that heads into the opposite direction – 70 Mile.

“It’s [the route] a little different this year. It’s going out to the 70 Mile, then along Green Lake then meeting at the Iron Horse for some music and entertainment. The cars will be parked at the Iron Horse, as well.”

The event comes to close on Sunday, with the annual Show n’ Shine at Centennial Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Front Porch Band will also be performing as entertainment.

“The public is welcome to come and look at the cars and that’s free,” said Almond. “Of course, if you’re going to register your car [in the show], it’s $10 at the gate.”

 

Ginger Rogers, an 8-year-old Yorkie Shitsu, sits in her dog saddle and watches people pass by in Centennial Park on Sunday, July 15, 2018. File photo.

Cool cars for hot nights: Hot July Nights is back in 100 Mile House

