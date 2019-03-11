File photo.

Controlled burns planned north of Horse Lake

Work expected to start March 11

The BC Wildfire Service is reminding residents that they’re planning to conduct a series of controlled open burns north of Horse Lake. The burns are to reduce wildfire threats around the Imperial Ranchettes neighbourhood and in the 100 Mile House Community Forest.

Crews will begin at the end of Gray Road on March 11 and work will continue periodically until about June 30.

“This pile burning will only proceed if weather conditions are favourable. Wind speed, wind direction, venting and site conditions will all be considered prior to ignition to help prevent smoke accumulating in the community,” the BC Wildfire Service says in a release.

“Burning these piles is part of an ongoing fuel management project under the direction of the BC Wildfire Service. The primary goal is to reduce wildfire risks through the prescribed thinning or spacing of trees and the removal of surface fuels that could burn in the event of a wildfire.”

RELATED: Lack of snow may provide opportunity to resume fuel break work in 100 Mile Community Forest in March or April

The piled will be burned in groups of two to four piles at a time and will be strategically placed to minimize the impact on neighbouring trees, according to the release.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Health Canada tightens marketing requirements for opioid prescriptions

Just Posted

Controlled burns planned north of Horse Lake

Work expected to start March 11

Case of measles confirmed in 100 Mile House

Interior Health says the risk to the public are low, but have asked people to be aware of possible exposure

Lukewarm leadership all around

Weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

A new Cariboo Artists’ Guild showcase on display at 100 Mile Business Centre

‘I think as artists we are all connected to something larger than ourselves’

Out of town teams sweep 100 Mile Ladies’ Bonspiel

100 Mile House Curling Club celebrates 60th Anniversary Annual Ladies’ Bonspiel in beach attire

18 Canadians among 157 people killed in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash

It is not yet clear what caused the crash of new Boeing 737-8 MAX plane shortly after takeoff from Bole Airport

Health Canada tightens marketing requirements for opioid prescriptions

In the first half of 2018 alone, 2,066 people across Canada died as a result of opioid overdoses

Potential ‘human carcinogen’ leads to recall of Losartan-containing drugs

Health Canada is advising that there is no immediate risk to patients taking these medications

Canadians mourn as victims of Ethiopian Airlines crash identified

At least 35 nationalities were among the dead, including 32 Kenyans

Scheer urges Trudeau to let Wilson-Raybould speak further on SNC-Lavalin affair

MPs are to hold an emergency session of the House of Commons justice committee on Wednesday

B.C. mom asks why she wasn’t told of daughter’s killer move to medium-security prison

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty asks for federal review of the prison transfer

B.C. student’s unique prom proposal was a ‘shoe-in’

Girl comes up with Croc-solid plan to ask longtime friend to event

Support for climate change action could wane if no help for coal workers: report

There are 16 coal-fired generating stations left in Canada, and nine mines for the ‘thermal coal’ that feeds them

Trump 2020 budget seeks $8.6B for wall

Top Democrats called the proposed cuts to essential services “dangerous.”

Most Read