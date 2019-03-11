Controlled burns planned north of Horse Lake

The BC Wildfire Service is reminding residents that they’re planning to conduct a series of controlled open burns north of Horse Lake. The burns are to reduce wildfire threats around the Imperial Ranchettes neighbourhood and in the 100 Mile House Community Forest.

Crews will begin at the end of Gray Road on March 11 and work will continue periodically until about June 30.

“This pile burning will only proceed if weather conditions are favourable. Wind speed, wind direction, venting and site conditions will all be considered prior to ignition to help prevent smoke accumulating in the community,” the BC Wildfire Service says in a release.

“Burning these piles is part of an ongoing fuel management project under the direction of the BC Wildfire Service. The primary goal is to reduce wildfire risks through the prescribed thinning or spacing of trees and the removal of surface fuels that could burn in the event of a wildfire.”

The piled will be burned in groups of two to four piles at a time and will be strategically placed to minimize the impact on neighbouring trees, according to the release.

