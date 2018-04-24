Graphic shows what items are presently being accepted for recycling by the TNRD and what items are not.

Contaminated recyclables a growing issue

The TNRD is working on changes to its recycling system to ensure recycling can continue

Submitted

Thompson-Nicola Regional District is asking residents to be more vigilant about disposing of recyclable materials.

This comes after the TNRD’s recycling processor, Emterra Environmental, recently informed the TNRD that it would no longer accept mixed recycling, citing high contamination levels.

Due to international pressures, such as China’s new “National Sword” policy, there is now no longer a market for mixed recycling with any level of contamination. This means that processors like Emterra cannot sell this product.

READ MORE: Plastic bags must be separated out of recyclables (Sept. 7, 2017)

“The biggest source of contamination is from the municipal recycling depots and curbside-collected recycling,” says Jamie Vieira, manager of environmental services at the TNRD. “This is to be expected as there is no one monitoring what goes in the bin. It is up to individual residents if we are to avoid sending mixed recycling to landfill.”

In response to this, the TNRD is asking for residents’ help by ensuring that they are carefully following the accepted materials guidelines for mixed recycling. Contamination comes in several forms, such as food residues on otherwise acceptable items, household garbage being put into mixed recycling bins, or even items that are recyclable but are not part of the mixed recycling program.

The TNRD is working on changes to its recycling system to ensure recycling can continue. If you have questions, please contact the TNRD or go to tnrd.ca


newsroom@clearwatertimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. bill aims to keep Indigenous kids in communities, out of care
Next story
CRD encourages residents to prepare for spring melt

Just Posted

CRD encourages residents to prepare for spring melt

High stream flows, flooding, debris flows, high water tables or landslides could occur so residents should be prepared

Increase in property crime, caution urged handling street drugs

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

New Parkside exhibit full of feathers

‘You don’t expect miracles but this to me is miraculous’

Smoke between Gateway and 100 Mile House

(UPDATE: April 23, 10:10 a.m.) 100 Mile Fire Rescue at the scene until 7 p.m.

Theft at Mt. Timothy latest challenge for local ski hill

Society president Mike Kidston still hoping local politicians will support referendum on funding

Toronto van attack suspect faces 10 counts of first-degree murder

The suspect in the Toronto van attack that killed 10 people and injured 15 others on Monday is a 25-year-old man named Alek Minassian

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. hockey team to retire Humboldt Bronco victim’s number

BCHL’s Surrey Eagles to retire Jaxon Joseph’s No. 10 in light of bus tragedy

Contaminated recyclables a growing issue

The TNRD is working on changes to its recycling system to ensure recycling can continue

B.C. Hells Angels invited to rally by anti-SOGI organizer

The Culture Guard group has helped Hells Angels in the past, said its executive director.

B.C. bill aims to keep Indigenous kids in communities, out of care

Changes to Child, Family and Community Service Act could connect MCFD, Indigenous communities

Condo contract rules target B.C. property flippers

Regulations to prevent property transfer tax evasion

Turning vehicles into deadly weapons is easy and cheap, expert says

Not all recent vehicle attacks have been linked to terror groups, says Candyce Kelshall

Canada not properly managing fish farms, environment commissioner says

Better standards are in place in British Columbia, meaning less fish have escaped, reports show

Most Read