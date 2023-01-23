A Canadian Coast Guard vessel assesses the extent of damage from an oil spill off a cargo ship near Vancouver’s English Bay on Jan. 21. (Canadian Coast Guard/Twitter)

A Canadian Coast Guard vessel assesses the extent of damage from an oil spill off a cargo ship near Vancouver’s English Bay on Jan. 21. (Canadian Coast Guard/Twitter)

Container ship spills 60-100 litres of fuel near Vancouver’s English Bay

Coast guard using helicopter, drones to track extent of damage

The Canadian Coast Guard is working to remove around 60 to 100 litres of oil from the ocean near Vancouver’s English Bay, after a cargo ship leak was spotted Saturday (Jan. 21).

The coast guard said it was notified of the spill after a Harbour Air pilot noticed something suspicious in the water while flying over head. Upon inspection, a marine response team found the fuel had come from a cargo ship called the MV Europe.

The team estimated Sunday that about 60 to 100 litres of oil had spilled into the ocean. Using vessels, drones and a helicopter, members of the coast guard worked to map the extent of the slick and remove as much of it as possible. Some oil in the waters off Point Grey and the North Arm cannot be recovered.

The Musqueam, Tsleil-Waututh, Squamish, and Lyackson Nations were also working Sunday to identify areas of cultural sensitivity to ensure those areas would be protected.

The coast guard said it’s in contact with the MV Europe’s owners and that it hasn’t detected any further release of fuel. As of Sunday afternoon, the coast guard said it hadn’t found any oil on shorelines yet.

READ ALSO: 1 snowmobiler dead in avalanche near Valemount, B.C.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Ocean ProtectionPollution and Air QualityVancouver

Previous story
1 snowmobiler dead in avalanche near Valemount, B.C.
Next story
Feds say ‘no willing partners’ to bring fire codes onto First Nations — including AFN

Just Posted

Elsie Urquhart holds two paintings donated to Stemete7uw'i by First Nations artist Daniel Raphael. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Stemete7uw’i re-elects board welcomes two new directors

Brodie Braatan with his second place fish at the Fourth Annual Fishing Highway 24 Ice Derby in 2019. (File photo.)
Sheridan Lake gearing up for annual ice fishing derby

(Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile U13 Team faces all three Williams Lake U13 teams

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen is congratulated by teammates after stopping the Calgary Flames in the shootout to win 2-1 in NHL hockey action in Montreal, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. When did the Canadiens last win the Stanley Cup? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
QUIZ: How much do you really know about hockey