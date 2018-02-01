MOL Prestige - twitter

Container ship adrift off B.C. coast

MOL Prestige adrift following engine fire

A container ship is adrift approximately 207 nautical miles southwest of Haida Gwaii after an engine fire caused it to lose propulsion.

At 10:30 p.m. PST on Jan. 31, the Victoria Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (VJRCC) was advised that The MOL Prestige — a 293-metre-longSingapore-flagged vessel owned by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines— was in distress with 23 people on board. VJRCC Lieutenant Tony Wright said theVJRCC dispatched a CC-115 Buffalo aircraft, and it is currently on scene.

READ MORE: Port of Prince Rupert welcomes biggest container ship to dock in Canada

Wright said a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter is also en route to the ship to medically evacuate two crew members, and the Canadian CoastGuard ship, Sir Wilfrid Laurier is also en route and will arrive at midnight tonight.

The ship’s owner has also contracted a tug which is enroute to secure the vessel. It is expected to arrive on scene at approximately 8:00a.m. on Feb. 3.

Timoth Pajak — director of global marketing and communications for MOL — said the vessel departed from Vancouver on Jan. 29 and wasbound for Tokyo when the engine fire occurred. He could not confirm what the cause of the fire was.

“That is under investigation,” he said.

READ MORE: Simushir arrives at Prince Rupert container port

More to follow.


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Life sentence for young B.C. man who murdered his mother

Just Posted

SD27 starts consultations for rural education funding

Dog Creek, Lac la Hache, Likely and Big Lake schools part of consultation

B.C.’s top doctor cites ‘trial batch,’ as possible link to rash of drug overdoses

Health officials speculate on reasons for nine overdoses in five days in the Interior

School board trustee proposes updated sexual orientation policy

Motion delayed until staff make presentation

Festival of the arts registration

Bruce Madu has been named to a sub-committee of the Provincial Festival

Planning underway for community forest

‘We’re going into uncharted areas’

VIDEO: Time-lapse of super blue moon lunar eclipse

Shot by Fox & Bee Studio

Harry Potter audiobook can improve focus on long, boring drives: study

Canadian researcher concerned that 40% of crashes can be attributed to in-car distraction

Canadian Kevin Martin to be inducted into World Curling Hall of Fame

Edmontonian won gold for Canada at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver

‘That pipeline is going to get built:’ Trudeau dismisses B.C.’s Trans Mountain move

Prime Minister says the project is in the national interest and will go ahead

Container ship adrift off B.C. coast

MOL Prestige adrift following engine fire

Province announces $1.5 million in funding to combat overdose epidemic

Eighteeen B.C. cities get money to increase support for users, and access to harm reduction supplies

Rare tropical brown booby seabird rescued on Vancouver Island

Wild ARC says creature likely blown off course as a result of recent storms

From raided B.C. pot shop to convenience store in six days

Raided Cawston medical marijuana dispensary has now reopened as convenience store

Teen critical after L.A. school shooting, student arrested

A girl has been arrested after a school shooting in L.A. Thursday morning

Most Read