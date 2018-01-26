Officer Jared Connatty from Williams Lake and a team of dogs on the trail of the cougar. Joel Kline photo.

Conservation Office catches cougar after it attacked a small dog

‘We don’t want to have cats create a public safety threat’

Conservation Officers caught and dispatched a young male cougar after a resident on the south side of Horse Lake witnessed the cougar kill her small dog on Jan. 18.

“Attacking small pets and livestock is a learned behaviour that will continue,” said officer James Zucchelli. “If we didn’t remove that cat it would continue. We don’t want to have cats create a public safety threat by hunting people’s pets right by their residence.”

According to Zucchelli, there have been cougar related incidents where livestock and small pets have been attacked or killed in the south side of Horse Lake for about four months, starting in the fall of last year. However, he finds it concerning that people are not reporting the incidents to the Conservation Office in a timely manner, hampering the conversation service’s ability to respond to the calls.

The resident who reported the incident on Jan. 18, however, did report it fast enough allowing the service to respond quickly.

“The Conservation Office responded with three officers and a group of “cougar” hounds from Williams Lake. We were able to locate the dog carcass and then from there we were able to put the dogs on the track of the cat,” said Zucchelli. “We were able to successfully and safely dispatch the cougar.”

The cougar was a young 16-month-year-old male.

Zucchelli warns the public not to walk their dog off-leash, especially during the night or early hours of the morning. Learning what cougar tracks look like, as well as learning their behaviour and biology was also recommended.

People who witness cougar related incidents should also report it as soon as possible.

“People think social media is going to get to us and unfortunately we’re not connected with a lot of the social media stuff that goes on, so we hear about it after the fact,” said Zucchelli.

To report wildlife incidents, call 1-877-952-7277.

Previous story
The count down is on to the BC Winter Games
Next story
B.C. breaks record for number of transplant donations

Just Posted

What was your favourite book you read recently?

100 Mile Free Press took to the streets to ask community members what they think

Conservation Office catches cougar after it attacked a small dog

‘We don’t want to have cats create a public safety threat’

Excavator falls through ice on Bridge Lake

Excavator did not belong to a local contractor

Behind the wheel of a logging truck in 100 Mile House

Trucking safety from an industry perspective

100 Mile realtors and Northern Real Estate Board warn consumers on new regulations

‘I actually think the public will be unpleasantly surprised’

VIDEO: Boarder disappears into Whistler snowbank

GoPro footage, captured by Nigel Landon Beaupre, shows the whole rescue

B.C. breaks record for number of transplant donations

More than 450 lives were saved by organ transplants in 2017, according to the Ministry of Health

Behind the news releases: Police media officer reflects on 8-year stint

MacDonald was the face of the department during times of both trauma and cheer

The count down is on to the BC Winter Games

In less than one month athletes from around the province will head to Kamloops for the BC Winter Games

B.C. man acquitted of terror charges sues provincial, federal governments

Othman Hamdan was charged in 2015 over 85 Facebook posts in which he supported some actions of Islamic State militants

VIDEO: Archeological remains discovered at B.C. park

Archeologists, White Rock, Semiahmoo First Nation studying extent of uncovered shell midden

B.C. society hopes ride program for assault victims will increase reporting

Service offered to Hope, Boston Bar, Agassiz, Harrison to combat intimidating lines and travel

Billionaire couple’s death deemed a targeted double homicide

Barry and Honey Sherman died in targeted double homicide: Police

B.C. police officer bear-maced during traffic stop

Mountie was temporarily blinded and suspect has not been found

Most Read