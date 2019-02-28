Compliments Chicken Nuggets are being recalled due to a salmonella risk. (CFIA)

Compliments chicken nuggets recalled due to salmonella risk

CFIA says product was sold nationally

Have you bought chicken nuggets lately? The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning people to check their freezers after Compliments Breaded Chicken Nuggets were recalled Wednesday due to possible salmonella contamination.

The affected products have a net weight of 1.5 kilograms and these codes on the packaging:

  • Outer package: 2019 JL 18
  • Inner package: 1998M 0 55742 33690 0

The agency warned that chicken nuggets with salmonella might not look or smell spoiled but can still make people sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are especially at risk for dangerous and deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

READ MORE: Ford recalls 1.5 million pickups that can downshift without warning

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Closure of Pakistan air space snarls flights across Asia
Next story
VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould’s place in Liberal party at risk after SNC-Lavalin testimony

Just Posted

Pink Shirt Day comes to the South Cariboo

‘It only takes one person to speak out.’

UPDATE: Interior Health confirms CMH maternity ward closed due to critical staffing issues

Patients being sent to Kamloops

Canim Lake Band joins Simpcw, call to suspend Well’s Gray Park cave planning

‘We have names for the lakes and mountains and meadows’

The 100 Mile House Wranglers capture first win in playoff battle against Sicamous Eagles

The 3-1 victory begins the Wranglers 2018-19 playoff campaign

Rash of collisions amidst winter conditions

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould’s place in Liberal party at risk after SNC-Lavalin testimony

Trudeau said he will review Wilson-Raybould’s testimony before deciding whether she can remain in the Liberal caucus

Scheer calls on Trudeau to resign over SNC-Lavalin affair

Statement follows day of testimony from former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould

Compliments chicken nuggets recalled due to salmonella risk

CFIA says product was sold nationally

Family with Okanagan ties warns of dog danger after child bitten at Calgary party

*WARNING*: This story contains graphic images of a dog bite

Appeal decision for Calgary couple convicted of murder in diabetic son’s death

Witnesses at their trial testified the boy was so neglected that he weighed 37 pounds

Mexico threw Canada ‘under the bus,’ Liberal MP tells Mexican minister

The side deal between the U.S. and Mexico appeared to blindside the Trudeau government

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould says she got veiled threats on SNC-Lavalin

Former justice minister finally gets chance to ‘speak her truth’

Air Canada signs loyalty program partnership deal with American Express

The deal will allow American Express membership rewards customers in Canada

Soderberg scores shootout winner as Avs edge Canucks 3-2

Vancouver tallies late to salvage much-needed point

Most Read