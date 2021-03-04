Community rallies for young Quesnel boy seriously injured in snowmobile incident

Almost $24,000 has been raised in just a few days for a young Quesnel boy who suffered severe facial injuries on the weekend.

Nine-year-old Drake Godlonton was in a snowmobile accident on Saturday, Feb. 27. He suffered severe injuries to his face, and was taken to the Vancouver Children’s Hospital and put in an induced coma, according to a GoFundMe set up for the family.

Curtis Burbee, Drake’s uncle, is organizing the GoFundMe.

“With Tanner and Lindsay (Drake’s parents) having to be away from home for an unknown amount of time, the loss of income is inevitable,” Burbee said in the post. “We have started this gofundme page to help them cover some of the expenses that will be incurred during Drake’s surgery and recovery.”

A new goal of $50,000 was set after the community passed the $10,000 mark. The total was sitting at nearly $24,000 by Thursday, March 4.

The family doesn’t believe Drake suffered any injuries to his spine or brain, however, they are awaiting an MRI of his back, neck and brain and if the test comes back clear, doctors plan to perform reconstructive surgery on Drake’s face Friday.

Drake’s family provided an update Thursday, thanking everyone for the support.

“I’ve tried to write this thank you a few times now, but it never seems like it’s enough. I just end up crying, (tears of gratitude that is), which is a nice change from the grief our family has been feeling,” said Drake’s mom, Lindsay. She added that knowing there is so much love out there gives her hope that everything is going to turn out OK for their son, who is under the care of a team of specialists.

“He is a strong compassionate little guy, and I know he can feel all that love,” the update states. “I’ve been telling him about all the things people have been doing. Friends, family, and classmates writing letters and pictures, making T-shirts, decals, keychains, to complete strangers donating money, so that me and his dad can stay by his side as long as is needed.”

The family also thanked the people who assisted them in their travel, and the doctors and nurses who helped stabilize Drake.

Sgt. Richard Weseen of the Quesnel RCMP confirmed Mounties were called to the scene of the incident and are investigating the matter as it involved a motor vehicle.

