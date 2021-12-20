Community groups get grants-in-aid

CRD voted Dec. 10 to approve close to $25,000 in grant funding

A dozen community groups around the South Cariboo will be receiving funding boosts from the Cariboo Regional District and District of 100 Mile House following recent approval of the 2022 grants for assistance.

The CRD voted Dec. 10 to approve close to $25,000 in grant funding, while the District of 100 Mile House voted Tuesday to fund $5,565 worth of grants to the following organizations:

100 Mile & District Arts council: $500 total for scholarships to Peter Skene Ogden students.

100 Mile & District Historical Society: $1,200 for the Canada Day celebration at the 108 Heritage Site.

100 Mile House Flying Club: $2,000 to host its Junior Aviation Days.

Deka Lake and District Ratepayers Association: $2,500 to go to complete new lake access.

Forest Grove & District Rod and Gun Club: $2,000 for a safety berm between the target and trap shooting bays.

Gateway Services for Families with Special Needs Society: $1,890 for programs and activities for special needs children.

Hot July Nights Committee: $3,000 for its annual car show event.

Lac La Hache Community Association: up to $6,500 to purchase speed reader signs for the community.

Log Cabin Quilters: $1,500 to replenish their stock of fabric and quilting supplies, to make quilts for chemotherapy patients, premature babies and raffles

Lone Butte Historical Association: $5,000 for the restoration, refurbishing and replacement of flag poles.

PSO Dry Grad Committee: $2,000 to go towards the 2023 Dry Grad events.

South Cariboo Community Enhancement Foundation: $1,250 for ongoing projects.

As per a recommendation from the South Cariboo Joint Committee Nov. 8, a grant request from the 100 Mile House Outdoor Rink Society for $5,000 to purchase a rink liner and hockey nets was approved and funded by the South Cariboo Recreation Service.



