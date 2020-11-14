Linda Jefferson is the vice-president of the 100 Mile Community Club. (File photo).

Linda Jefferson is the vice-president of the 100 Mile Community Club. (File photo).

Community Club facing ‘dire straits’ after loss of bingo, rentals due to pandemic

Ten Thousand Villages fundraiser hoped to bring a financial boost.

The 100 Mile House Community Club is counting on its upcoming Ten Thousand Villages fundraiser to give them a financial boost after a sluggish year due to COVID-19.

The club, a non-profit society that owns and operates the 100 Mile Community Hall, is facing “dire straits” after the pandemic shut down its weekly bingo nights and halted the usual Christmas parties, dinners and other events that typically pad its coffers every year and help to maintain operations, club secretary Elaine Saunders said.

The hall is typically booked from every weekend in September to the end of January. Although the club did rent it out for the South Cariboo Farmers’ Market and the recent B.C. election, there is nothing booked after the Ten Thousand Villages fundraiser slated for Nov. 19-22.

“We’re in dire straits for financial help because due to COVID everything has been cancelled,” said club secretary Elaine Saunders. “We’re not in the red yet because of the B.C. election. That rental from that has kept us in the black for a few more months but nothing’s coming up. We’re looking at a long winter ahead.”

READ MORE: Farmers’ market harvests successful season

Club vice-president Linda Jefferson said the Ten Thousand Villages fundraiser is anticipated to be the major fundraiser this year. Ten Thousand Villages is a nonprofit fair trade organization that markets handcrafted products made by disadvantaged artisans from more than 120 artisan groups in 35 countries.

The second annual event will feature a conglomerate of items using local materials (usually natural or recycled), ranging from food to clothing, kids’ toys, kitchen items and baskets. Last year, it carried about $80,000 worth of retail items. Every purchase improves the lives of the makers by supporting their craft and providing an income.

Strict COVID-19 protocols will be in place this year, including the mandatory use of masks, physical distancing and limiting visitors to a maximum of 25 people at one time.

“That will be a money-maker for us because we take a percentage of the profits,” Saunders said.

The club is seeking to raise enough money to replace the roof and insulation in the hall, which was built in 1956 and has not had any upgrades since 1985. The community club has received a grant from the Cariboo Regional District but is seeking more grants and donations because it’s not enough to cover the $72,000 in repairs.

The club is also looking at new ways to bring in revenue, Saunders said. Kindergym has restarted in the hall on a smaller scale, while the club is also offering internet services – at $10 per hour – every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and promoting local businesses to encourage people to Shop Local on its website. Those who wish to donate can also do so on the club’s website at 100milecommunityhall.ca.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Remembering a young man from Trail who went to war and never came home
Next story
10 B.C. Indigenous groups get federal funding to rebuild their governance structure

Just Posted

Farm volunteers at the Horse Lake Community Farm Co-Op. Chair Rod Henneker is calling for a revitalized food security council in the South Cariboo. (Submitted photo).
Horse Lake Community Farm Co-Op seeking donations for online auction

Event an alternative to traditional fundraisers cancelled due to COVID-19

Image courtesy of BC Centre for Disease Control
BCCDC data displays COVID-19 case distribution for Central Interior

13 cases have been confirmed in the Cariboo Chilcotin in 2020 from January to October

(Black Press file)
‘Not a milestone to celebrate’: Interior Health surpasses 1,000 total cases

Interior Health has recorded 42 new cases of COVID-19 for Friday

A truck driving on Horse Lake Road Friday morning. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Snowfall warning in effect for 100 Mile House area

Motorists travelling along Highway 97 from Clinton to 100 Mile House via… Continue reading

Chris Betuzzi, a member of the 108 Mile Greenbelt Commission, explains how fires travel and why fuel mitigation is so important. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
108 Greenbelt thinned to prevent fires

Crews are out in the 108 Greenway this month to thin, chip and clean up “flashy fuels.”

Tuesday, Nov. 17 is Take a Hike Day. Above, people hike Elk Mountain on Sept. 5, 2014 in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 15 to 21

Take a Hike Day, Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day and Adoption Day are all coming up this week

The Gitanyow Huwilp Society is one of ten B.C. Indigenous groups receiving funding this fiscal year through the Government of Canada’s Nation Rebuilding Program. (Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs Office photo)
10 B.C. Indigenous groups get federal funding to rebuild their governance structure

Nation Rebuilding Program providing $2.6 million

(Google Maps)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna long-term care home

One staff member has tested positive for the virus. So far, no long-term care residents.

Gill and Dave McIntosh on their wedding day. (Submitted photo)
Baby delivered early after Abbotsford mom becomes critically ill with COVID-19

GoFundMe campaign underway to help couple with expenses

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Tofino General Hospital has 10 in-patient beds and five stretchers. (Westerly file photo)
COVID-19: Tofino and Ucluelet kindly ask visitors from Lower Mainland to postpone trips, again

“We thank visitors from these regions for their continued support and understanding.”

The federal government is investing $2.3 million to learn more about the impacts of plastic pollution on the natural environment and human health. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Fed offers $2.3 million for plastics-based scientific research

Announcement made during Vancouver’s virtual Zero Waste Conference

Scouts Canada in B.C. has decided to stop meeting in person because of the rise of COVID cases across the province. (Scouts Okanagan Facebook)
Scouts across B.C. to stop meeting in person as cases surge

A rise in COVID cases across B.C. has Scouts Canada going virtual

Most Read