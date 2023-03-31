.

Committee determines aquatic centre in 100 Mile House not financially feasible

Steps taken to officially remove aquatic centre from consideration as part of any future referendum

Significant increases in construction costs, interest rates, and cost of living has led the South Cariboo Joint Committee to drop plans for an aquatic center in 100 Mile House.

A recommendation from the South Cariboo Joint Committee has recently been endorsed by the Cariboo Regional District’s board, which officially removes an aquatic centre for 100 Mile House from consideration as part of any future referendum.

The joint committee determined that building and operating an aquatic centre is not financially feasible, noted the CRD in a news release.

“While discussions will continue around the subject of a future recreation referendum for the South Cariboo, the options that may be presented going forward will not include any consideration of an aquatic centre.”

Meanwhile in the north Cariboo, Quesnel residents will go to referendum in June to determine whether they are willing to support upgrades to their aquatic centre up to $35 million.

READ MORE: Quesnel, area residents head to polls June 10 to answer $35M question on pool upgrades

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
100 Mile HouseCRD

