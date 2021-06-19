Jasmine Kreschuk, PSO's music director, speaks to Grade 5 and 6 students at 100 Mile Elementary about changes to the band program. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Collective band program planned for fall

Elementary students in 100 Mile area can opt to take part in after school band at PSO

Planned changes to the elementary school music program in the South Cariboo have some parents concerned that band will be out of reach for many students.

The new program will see interested Grade 6 and 7 band students from local elementary schools taking part in a coordinated band class twice a week at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary, where they will be bussed after school. Previously, music classes – where the Grade 6 and 7 students had the opportunity to choose an instrument to learn – were held within each elementary school during regular instructional hours.

While School District 27 superintendent Chris van der Mark describes the change as an “enhancement,” several parents have expressed concern about the new format.

One Mile 108 Elementary parent, who asked that her name not be used, told the Free Press she has heard from several parents that holding band class outside of school hours will “make it out of reach for so many kids.”

“I think it could be an enhancement if they still offered a music program in the school,” she said. “But for a lot of kids, they will no longer have that opportunity. How will we get music to kids?”

Van der Mark acknowledged that for some families, after-school band class “will be a challenge,” but that all elementary school classrooms should have some form of music as part of the regular curriculum.

“We are simply adding something more formalized and structured for those who want to pursue it,” he said, noting that the current format of having students leave class during instructional time for music was “quite disruptive.”

READ MORE: PSO students tackle bullying

Jasmine Kreschuk, PSO’s music director who will be heading up the band program, said there are several benefits to having the program centralized within the community. Access to better instruments, familiarization with high school staff and setting and the opportunity to “have an authentic concert band experience,” are among the positives, she said.

“This opportunity will provide consistency and enhance their music instruction by preparing them for the discipline and commitment required to be successful in the band program,” Kreschuk wrote in a letter to parents June 9.

At an info meeting at 100 Mile Elementary Tuesday, Kreschuk told students that taking part in band in the fall will be a big decision and may come at a sacrifice of certain after-school activities.

“A lot of music programs at a lot of schools throughout the province are run after school,” she said, noting it’s similar to participating in sports teams, which practice after hours.

“That’s why we’re giving you guys a lot of time to talk to your families and see whether it’s something that’s going to work.”

While the concerned parent said she sees the value in an expanded program, she said the school district should still offer formal elementary music instruction within the school day, given its current $1.5-million surplus.

“If the district was willing to employ someone to teach music, then parents would be happy,” she said.


melissa.smalley@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House

Previous story
2 charged, suspect at large in killings of B.C. brothers linked to gang activity: RCMP

Just Posted

Jasmine Kreschuk, PSO's music director, speaks to Grade 5 and 6 students at 100 Mile Elementary about changes to the band program. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Collective band program planned for fall

Elementary students in 100 Mile area can opt to take part in after school band at PSO

John Archie plans to share his experiences of residential school and life on the rez at an event on June 19. (Kelly Sinoski photo -100 Mile Free Press)
Tsq’escen to share stories of ‘life on the rez’

John Archie to share his experiences in event Saturday

100 Mile House Fire Rescue responds to a grass fire on private property near Canim-Hendrix Road. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Small fire off Canim-Hendrix Road extinguished

The small grass fire was reported by neighbours and quickly brought under control

A tent housing a mobile vaccination clinic. (Interior Health/Contributed)
Over 5K jabbed at Interior Health mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The clinics have made stops in more than 40 communities since launching last week

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interior Health COVID-19 cases falling slower than the rest of B.C.

More than a third of provincial cases announced Thursday came from the Interior

A small pod of Pacific white-sided dolphins pass by close to shore in Campbell River June 16, 2021. Still capture from video courtesy of Kimberly Hart
VIDEO: Dolphin sunset captured from Vancouver Island shore

Spectacular setting for view of travelling pod of Pacific white-sided dolphins

Montreal Canadiens’ Josh Anderson (17) celebrates with teammates Paul Byron (41) and Jesperi Kotkaniemi (15) after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during overtime in Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup semifinal in Montreal, Friday, June 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Anderson nets OT winner, Price makes 43 saves as Habs edge Vegas 3-2 in Game 3 of NHL semifinal

Montreal leads series 2-1 with Game 4 set for Sunday

Police are asking for public assistance in locating Anthony Graham who has been charged with the murders of Kamloops brothers Carlo and Erick Fryer. (RCMP photo)
2 charged, suspect at large in killings of B.C. brothers linked to gang activity: RCMP

Kamloops brothers Erick and Carlo Fryer were found deceased in May on a remote Okanagan road

Albert Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney unveil an opening sign after speaking about the Open for Summer Plan and next steps in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, in Edmonton, Friday, June 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta 1st province in Canada to lift all COVID-19 public health restrictions

70.2% of eligible citizens 12 and older in the province have received a dose of the vaccine

Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Honour our fathers’ with COVID-19 vaccine protection, B.C. urges

109 new cases Friday, 75 per cent of 12 and up immunized

The wildfire that was sparked Wednesday, June 16 is now up to 110 hectares, just two days later. (BC Wildfire Service)
Out-of-control wildfire near Lytton grows to 110 hectares Friday

Evacuation alerts remain in effect

(Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Trutch Avenue in Chilliwack to be renamed to remove racist taint

New name to have Indigenous significance as Chilliwack takes new step toward reconciliation

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen during a joint news conference following the EU-Canada Summit, in Brussels, Belgium, Tuesday June 15, 2021. Trudeau says Canada is on track now to have 68 million doses delivered by the end of July, which is more than enough to fully vaccinate all 33.2 million Canadians over the age of 12. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Vaccine deliveries enough to fully vaccinate all eligible Canadians by end of July

Three in four eligible Canadians now have their first dose, nearly one in five fully vaccinated.

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam listens to a question during a news conference, in Ottawa, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases attributed to the highly contagious Delta variant grew in Canada this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s public health agency reports spike in confirmed cases of Delta variant

More than 2,000 cases of the variant confirmed across all 10 provinces and in one territory

Most Read