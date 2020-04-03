MLA Donna Barnett and Mayor Walt Cobb were shocked to learn this week that CN is suspending its line from Williams Lake to Squamish. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

CN suspending service between Williams Lake and Squamish, effective April 3

Rail traffic north of Williams Lake will be routed to Vancouver through Prince George and Kamloops

Cariboo Chilcotin Liberal MLA Donna Barnett said she was shocked to learn that CN Rail is putting the brakes on the line between Williams Lake and Squamish, effective Thursday, April 3.

“I was made aware of this a day ago,” she told the Tribune Wednesday evening. “I’ve been making phone calls and found out today they are not going to have the line from Williams Lake to Squamish.”

Barnett said whether it’s temporary or permanent she is not certain.

“But to me personally, and I could be wrong, I’ve been wrong before, it sounds permanent. They’ve lost many customers over the last while and so whether it’s feasible or not, I know that it’s probably one of the most expensive parts of the line to manage between Squamish and 100 Mile. It’s the most beautiful ride in the world and the topography is tough, yet gorgeous.”

It would be nice to know the facts, Barnett said and it is also a shock that no one knew about it beforehand.

“It must have been in the works for a little while. It will be hard on businesses in Williams Lake.”

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb, who only learned about the curtailment Tuesday, said it is not good news.

“I find it crazy that they are saying there was a lack of business because even when I was mayor 20 years ago we were crying for more cars then.”

Cobb said looking out his window overlooking the town, he could see rail cars with lumber on them.

“This very upsetting,” he added.

Barnett said other communities along the line will also be impacted as well.

“There will be jobs lost,” she said.

We have put in a media request to Unifor, CN and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure for comment.

news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CN Rail

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau commits $100M to help food banks amid COVID-19 crisis
Next story
B.C. senior gives blood for 200th time, has ‘saved’ 600 lives

Just Posted

CN suspending service between Williams Lake and Squamish, effective April 3

Rail traffic north of Williams Lake will be routed to Vancouver through Prince George and Kamloops

South Cariboo students talk about dealing with isolation

‘I am afraid I will run out of things to do’

100 Mile grandmother spreads love and kindness with window hearts

‘I thought maybe it’s time to get a little creative’

Facebook group founded to help truckers find places to eat during COVID-19 Pandemic

Restaurants Serving Drivers in Western Canada seeks to provide a list of places open for drivers

COVID-19: Interior Health orders closure of all fitness centres until May 30

The order is subject to revision, cancellation, or extension

From inside the ER: B.C. doctor tells it like it is from the frontlines of COVID-19

‘Stay home. It’s working,’ says ER doctor in a Q&A discussion, ‘And please don’t worry.’

B.C. senior gives blood for 200th time, has ‘saved’ 600 lives

There was no cutting of cake for Harvey Rempel but he’s challenging youth to start donating blood

Trudeau commits $100M to help food banks amid COVID-19 crisis

Funds will help ‘urgent food needs’ for Canadians awaiting federal emergency benefits to kick in

Couple won’t self-isolate after returning from overseas: Cowichan by-law

New law requires 14 days of self-isolation when returning to Canada

How well can cell phones carry COVID-19? Disinfecting may be wise

‘You want to keep it as clean as you would normally your hands’

3M pushes back on Trump administration call to stop sending N95 masks to Canada

3M says it has already been turning out as many of the N95 masks as possible

B.C. health care workers gain access to virtual health care options

During COVID-19 many clinics have closed, leaving health care workers with nowhere to turn

Vancouver Island mom faces ‘pandemic police’ for bringing kids to the grocery store

Mother pleads for people to stop shaming single parents

Tax collectors, auditors to help field ‘historic’ numbers of benefit-seeking callers

‘If you work for CRA, people think we are just there to take money from your pockets.’

Most Read