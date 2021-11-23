Damage caused by heavy rains and mudslides is shown in this aerial photo along the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt, B.C., on Monday, November 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Damage caused by heavy rains and mudslides is shown in this aerial photo along the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt, B.C., on Monday, November 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

CN rail traffic in southern B.C. to resume Wednesday after mudslides

The country’s two largest railway services were cut by torrential rain and landslides

Canadian National Railway Co. says it plans to restore “limited” service on washed-out tracks in southern British Columbia tomorrow after flooding and mudslides cut vital supply links.

The railroad operator says the corridor between Vancouver and Kamloops will reopen to some traffic early Wednesday, “barring any unforeseen issues.”

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. said yesterday it aimed to resume service today and begin clearing a cargo backlog.

The country’s two largest railway services were cut by torrential rain and landslides that kicked off Nov. 14, snarling the movement of goods between Canada’s biggest port in Vancouver and B.C.’s Okanagan Valley region.

Crews have been working around the clock to repair rail lines, highways and dikes after mudslides damaged key infrastructure and floods displaced hundreds of residents and stranded thousands, leaving at least four people dead.

CN says the Port of Prince Rupert remains fully operational and cargo continues to flow through the more northern B.C. terminals.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Some B.C. evacuees to be allowed to return home, key railway corridor to reopen

BC FloodCN Rail

Previous story
Parkland moves to pause B.C. refinery operations due to Trans Mountain pipeline shutdown
Next story
Canada must strengthen critical infrastructure for future extreme weather: Blair

Just Posted

Farmers in B.C. worked together to help save livestock as parts of the Fraser Valley are under water due to devastating flooding says an association that represents the province's dairy farmers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
CRD approves animal carcasses from flooded areas to be disposed at Gibraltar Mine landfill site if needed

The Kaetsu School girls volleyball team practised for three hours straight in 1991 before soundly defeating the UBC Old Birds alumni team in front of the students of Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School. (100 Mile Free Press Historical Photo)
UBC Old Birds no match for the Kaetsu School girls volleyball team in 1991

Wendy Hamblin will be launching a new series of Caregiver Support Group meetings next month. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Caregiver support program to restart next month

Deka’s Mai Pedersen displayed a stunning stained glass sun-catcher—just one of many beautiful works of art created by Mai and her husband Martin. (Diana Forster photo - submitted)
Christmas craft fair draws a crowd